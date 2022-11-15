Read full article on original website
Georgians outsourcing home tasks at a record pace
ATLANTA – New data shows that Georgians are using independent contractors for personal and home related tasks at a record pace. New data from Taskrabbit that shows Georgia residents are outsourcing personal and home related tasks with independent contractors at a record pace. According to the TaskRabbit Independent Contractor...
Historic Apprenticeship Investment awarded $1M
ATLANTA – An inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program was awarded $1 million to create 120 new apprenticeships in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced $1 million in awards for the inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program as part of the High Demand Career Initiative (HDCI). These investments will create 120 new apprenticeships throughout the state across multiple industries in need of workers following generational investment and job creation in the Peach State, including healthcare, manufacturing, and construction.
Georgia Lottery celebrates record $389.9M first quarter
ATLANTA – The Georgia Lottery Corporation has the most profitable first quarter raising $389.9M for HOPE and Pre-K. Release:. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the State Treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first quarter transfer by $25.1 million.
