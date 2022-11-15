ATLANTA – An inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program was awarded $1 million to create 120 new apprenticeships in Georgia. Governor Brian P. Kemp and the Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) announced $1 million in awards for the inaugural Registered Apprenticeships program as part of the High Demand Career Initiative (HDCI). These investments will create 120 new apprenticeships throughout the state across multiple industries in need of workers following generational investment and job creation in the Peach State, including healthcare, manufacturing, and construction.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO