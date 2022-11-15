ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Hill

Can a new president save Lebanon?

Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun recently vacated the presidency after six years in office, leaving behind constitutional chaos and a political vacuum at the top of a collapsing country. Five sessions in parliament have failed to elect a successor due to ceaseless bickering among a fractured ruling establishment and the unabashed obstruction of this vote by…
The Independent

Qatar vs Ecuador prediction: How will World Cup’s opening fixture play out today?

Qatar will kick-off the 2022 World Cup against Group A rivals Ecuador on Sunday.Both sides will see the game as a massive opportunity to pick up a victory in a tough-looking group which also contains Netherlands and Senegal.World Cup LIVE: Latest build-up and coverage ahead of Qatar vs Ecuador The build-up to the tournament has been dominated by Qatar’s abuse of the migrant workers who built the stadiums and infrastructure over the past decade so that the World Cup could go ahead, on top of concerns around the safety of LGBTQ+ football fans in a conservative Islamic nation where...

