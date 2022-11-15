Read full article on original website
KCJJ
Swisher man accused of driving woman’s head into concrete during assault near Lake MacBride
A Swisher man faces charges that he drove a woman’s head into a concrete road multiple times during an attack north of Lake MacBride late Friday night. Johnson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the intersection of Ely Road and 120th Street just after 11:45pm. Investigators allege that 24-year-old Weston Christner of Swisher View Drive SW threw a woman onto the middle of the roadway, then continued to slam her head into the concrete by holding onto and pulling her hair.
KCJJ
IC woman wanted for skipping OWI hearing arrested after crashing car into tree
An Iowa City woman wanted by police for allegedly skipping a court date on a drunk driving charge has been arrested after police say she crashed her car into a tree in another impaired driving incident. Iowa City Police were called to the intersection of Wayne Avenue and William Street...
KCJJ
Washington County man accused of assaulting sheriff’s deputy at Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility
Allegedly attacking a sheriff’s deputy at an Iowa City substance abuse diversion facility has led to the arrest of a Washington County man. Iowa City Police were called to the Guildelink Center on Southgate Avenue just before 6:15 Thursday night for a subject fighting with a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy. Witnesses say 56-year-old Gary Showman of Washington had been brought to the facility for evaluation after a domestic incident in Ainsworth. Showman reportedly became aggressive and agitated with staff during the intake process, at one point allegedly elbowing the deputy in the face. As Iowa City Police were on their way to the scene, the deputy was able to take Showman into custody after a brief struggle.
KCJJ
CR man arrested after early morning police chase in IC
A Cedar Rapids man is behind bars after Iowa City Police say he led them on a brief chase early Saturday morning. Arrest records indicate officers attempted to pull over a 2011 Chevy Camero near Highway 1 and Riverside Drive just before 2am. The vehicle reportedly failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens, and fled at speeds up to 90 miles per hour in a 50 mile per hour zone toward Orchard Street.
Man Guilty of Cedar Rapids Shooting’s Chilling Response To Verdict
Dimione Walker of Coralville has been convicted of first-degree murder. His response to his conviction might make chills go down your spine. Seven months ago, Walker was arrested in connection to a shooting that took place at a Cedar Rapids night club. As we previously reported, on April 10th violence broke out at Taboo Nightclub & Lounge. Three people were killed and nine injured as a result of the incident, reports confirm.
ourquadcities.com
Police allege suspect brought gun to bar after assault
A 37-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after police allege he approached a bar with a gun in his hand after an assault. Vernon Reed, Jr., faces a felony charge of going armed with intent, an aggravated misdemeanor charge of first-degree harassment and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence, court records say.
KWQC
Man charged with robbing Davenport Dollar General
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was arrested after police say he robbed a Davenport business Thursday. Brandon Wayne Grambling, 38, faces one count of first-degree robbery, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison. He is expected to appear in Scott County Court Friday morning via...
Iowa nursing-home director allegedly stole opioids from resident
An affidavit alleges Entsminger on or about July 15, 2022 to Aug. 8, 2022, obtained or tried to obtain a prescription drug by "engaging in fraud, deceit, misrepresentation or subterfuge, to wit: Between 7/15/22 and 8/8/22
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Moline for battery, vehicular invasion charges
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?. Dustin Patz, 29, is wanted by Moline police for aggravated battery and vehicular invasion. According to Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, he is 6-foot-1, 160 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. If you know where he is, police ask you...
KCRG.com
Man convicted in killing of Chris Bagley now sentenced for attack of inmate
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - One of the men convicted for his involvement in the killing of Chris Bagley in 2018 has been sentenced after attacking another inmate. Johnny Church, who changed his name from Drew Blahnik, was sentenced to 57 years in prison in December 2021. He will now get another 10 years for Willful Injury Resulting in Serious Injury and Tampering with a Witness or Juror.
KCJJ
UIHC AirCare responds to Muscatine County accident
AirCare was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident in Muscatine County early Sunday morning. Just after 3am, first responders were called to the intersection of Stewart Road and Box Car Road near Fruitland for a single-vehicle accident where the car went into a ditch. The driver was ejected. Multiple emergency agencies...
KCJJ
Iowa City woman who interfered with officers arresting boyfriend charged with assault and child endangerment
An Iowa City woman who allegedly blocked police access to her boyfriend as they were attempting to arrest him on an outstanding warrant back in July has been charged with assault and child endangerment. According to the arrest report, officers were speaking with 23-year-old Delicita Felker of South Dodge Street...
KWQC
CRIME STOPPERS: Police ask for help identifying vehicle involved in Milan shooting
MILAN, Ill. (KWQC) - Milan police are asking for help identifying a vehicle and two people inside, involved in a shooting on Oct. 11. The Milan Police Department responded about 12:43 p.m. Oct. 11 for a report of an alarm call at Blackhawk Bank and Trust, 334 West 2nd Avenue, according to police.
KCRG.com
Dimione Walker found guilty in Taboo Nightclub shooting
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dimione Walker was found guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Michael Valentine at the Taboo Nightclub back in April. The defense wrapped their case Thursday morning and both sides gave closing arguments during the afternoon. Surveillance video shows Walker shooting Valentine at...
KCJJ
North Liberty Police plan tobacco compliance checks
The city of North Liberty is planning to conduct tobacco compliance checks in the near future. According to a news release from the city, North Liberty Police officers will be conducting compliance checks on local establishments as part of the I-PLEDGE program. I-PLEDGE is a partnership between the Iowa Alcoholic Beverages Division (ABO) and local law enforcement entities to educate local retailers and to enforce Iowa’s tobacco, alternative nicotine and vapor product laws.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids man accused of keeping brand new BMW rented from Iowa City company for over two years
Iowa City Police say a Cedar Rapids man failed to return a brand new BMW he borrowed from an Iowa City car rental agency two years ago, leading to his arrest on theft charges. Investigators say 36-year-old Terry Gantt of Bridgit Court SE rented a 2021 BMW from Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Highway 1 West on December 16th, 2020, with a listed return date of December 21st. Gantt allegedly cancelled the credit card he used to rent the vehicle, then failed to return it.
KCRG.com
Residents voice frustrations towards Johnson County’s plans for “Windham Village”
7-year-old from Marion set to be Kid Captain for the Iowa/Minnesota game. "She's doing so well now if you look at her with her peers you wouldn't really know what her history had been..." Williamsburg, Mount Vernon, fall in two tight state championship contests. Updated: 3 hours ago. "THey didn't...
KCJJ
IC cash advance employee accused of defrauding company by creating fake loans
An employee at an Iowa City cash advance company is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the business by creating fake loans. Iowa City Police say the scheme saw 35-year-old Niastarra Conley of Marion create fraudulent loans in the names of her friends and family while working at Advance America on 1st Avenue between December of 2021 and January of 2022. The loan recipients would reportedly close down their accounts after receiving the money, preventing Advance America from recouping the debt. Conley allegedly falsified employment history and financial information when creating the loans.
KCRG.com
Two dead in Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On November 17th, 2022, Cedar Rapids Firefighters were dispatched to the 3800 block of Pine Tree Dr. NE for a report of smoke coming from the windows of a home. Crews arrived and immediately began firefighting and search operations when witnesses indicated there were people...
sun-courier.com
Former GMG coach pleads guilty, sentenced
A former GMG High School volleyball coach and South Tama paraeducator plead guilty to sexual exploitation last week and was sentenced. Brycelyn Haughey, 23, of Toledo entered a written plea of guilty and was sentenced in Iowa District Court on November 10 to the charge (Count 6) of sexual exploitation by a school employee, an aggravated misdemeanor.
