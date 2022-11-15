Read full article on original website
Can a new president save Lebanon?
Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun recently vacated the presidency after six years in office, leaving behind constitutional chaos and a political vacuum at the top of a collapsing country. Five sessions in parliament have failed to elect a successor due to ceaseless bickering among a fractured ruling establishment and the unabashed obstruction of this vote by…
Qatar's World Cup opener shows its reemergence after boycott
AL KHOR, Qatar — (AP) — Qatar opened the Middle East’s first World Cup on Sunday with its ruler sitting next to the leaders of two countries that only a year and a half earlier had been part of a boycott trying to bring the energy-rich nation to its knees.
Japan's prime minister sacks 3rd minister in a month
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has sacked his internal affairs minister over funding irregularities in a blow to his scandal-prone Cabinet that has already lost two ministers in one month
UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts
Negotiators have approved an historic deal to create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries' carbon pollution
