Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Day in History: November 19William Saint ValGettysburg, PA
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
If You Love Historic Sites, This Place in Pennsylvania is a Must-SeeMelissa FrostGettysburg, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Related
abc27.com
Police investigating accident in Carlisle involving motorcycle
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue. According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. South Hanover...
Police search for central Pa. woman who may be at special risk of harm
UPDATE: Ullola has been found. Police are looking for a missing Lancaster County woman who may be in danger. The East Cocalico Township Police Department are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez de Ullola, who was last seen in the area of West Swartzville Road at around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police...
WGAL
Police: Missing woman found safe
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
local21news.com
Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
16-year-old airlifted with head injuries after crash in downtown Carlisle
A 16-year-old boy from the Carlisle area was badly injured Saturday when the small motorcycle he was riding collided with the driver’s side of a car at the intersection of South Hanover Street and Chestnut Avenue. The teen, whose name was not released at the scene, was flown to...
Woman charged after keeping 25 cats in central Pa. home: police
A Franklin County woman is charged with animal cruelty and neglect after 25 cats were found in her Chambersburg home. Officers were called to Trisha Pittman’s home on West Catherine Street on Aug. 9, to check on the welfare of the animals in the home, Chambersburg police said Friday.
abc27.com
3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
pahomepage.com
Man allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill woman at Cumberland County Sheetz
Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman. Man allegedly assaulted, threatened to kill woman …. Lower Allen Township Police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted and threatened to kill a woman. Scranton comes together to help veterans...
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing person in Dauphin County found safe
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Andrew Kershaw has been found safe. Police are searching for a missing man in Dauphin County. The Swatara Police are attempting to locate Andrew Kershaw who was last seen at the Howard Johnsons' hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11. Anyone with information...
local21news.com
Terroristic threats close down middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating threats of violence that were targeting students at a middle school in the Conestoga Valley School District. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the threats were received on Nov. 17. Police say that the threats had included acts of...
Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school
Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect
Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
WGAL
Armed robbery stopped by police in Lebanon
Lebanon City Police thwarted an armed robbery on Thursday. Police were called to the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. According to police, a man and woman in the apartment heard yelling. And when they opened the door, 30-year-old Tyshaun Hayes forced his way into the apartment.
WGAL
Update provided on trial of Claire Miller, who was accused of killing sister
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County judge has ruled a teen accused of killing her sister will be staying in Lancaster County until her trial. Sixteen-year-old Claire Miller will be tried as an adult. The judge determined Miller will stay in the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center until...
WGAL
Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County
STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
WGAL
Lower Paxton water break left thousands without water
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County. Dispatchers say it's around Linglestown Road near Colonial Road. A representative from Veolia American Water says "Our emergency crew has remained onsite overnight and continues to work on the repair this morning. The repair is expected to take several more hours to complete".
Man held Dauphin County woman, child hostage during overnight burglary: police
A Williamstown man is accused of holding a woman and a 5-year-old boy hostage with a gun during a burglary overnight, according to police. 23-year-old Matthew Ronald Lentz is charged with burglary, aggravated assault and other offenses connected to the Lykens home invasion, according to state police. Lentz broke into...
abc27.com
Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
Missing Carlisle girl has been found: police
A girl who was reported missing this morning has been found, according to police. A post on the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page stated that 11-year-old Dorris Zehum had been located. The department posted early this morning that Zehum had disappeared on Monday night and was last seen around 10:30...
abc27.com
Homicide charges filed in York County beating death
(WHTM) — Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury filed charges against 19-year-old Daniel Mamary of Dover, as well as 21-year-old Sinsere Overton and 20-year-old Naqui Johnson, both of York City.
Comments / 0