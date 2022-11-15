ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlisle, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
abc27.com

Police investigating accident in Carlisle involving motorcycle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue. According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment. South Hanover...
CARLISLE, PA
WGAL

Police: Missing woman found safe

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police Update: Neyis Gomez De Ullola has been located safe. Emergency crews began the search early Saturday morning and the missing woman was found safe just before 2 p.m. Police in Lancaster County are searching for 59-year-old Neyis Gomez De Ullola. According to police,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Teen and infant reported missing in York Co.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — It was reported on Missingkids.org that Sonia C. Chub, 17, along with Lizabeth P. Chub (infant), of Red Lion, York County have been reported missing since October 29, 2022. Sonia is described to be white female, about 5'0" in height, around 110 lbs., with black...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

3-year-old hit by car, hospitalized in Lancaster County

EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A three-year-old was struck by a car during the evening hours of Wednesday, Nov. 16 in East Lampeter Township, Lancaster County. According to police, officers responded to the 1600 block of Old Philadelphia Pike for a report of a pedestrian that was struck at 10:55 p.m.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

UPDATE: Missing person in Dauphin County found safe

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Andrew Kershaw has been found safe. Police are searching for a missing man in Dauphin County. The Swatara Police are attempting to locate Andrew Kershaw who was last seen at the Howard Johnsons' hotel on Eisenhower Boulevard on Monday, Nov. 11. Anyone with information...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Terroristic threats close down middle school in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating threats of violence that were targeting students at a middle school in the Conestoga Valley School District. According to the East Lampeter Township Police Department, the threats were received on Nov. 17. Police say that the threats had included acts of...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Chambersburg police: Warrant issued for assault suspect

Chambersburg police has issued a warrant for Allan David Dominguez, 18, Chambersburg, in connection with an attack that seriously injured a man earlier this month. The brutal assault the evening of Nov. 7 in downtown Chambersburg has already resulted in the arrest of two juveniles, according to a Chambersburg Police Department news release. Police identified Dominguez as one of three others involved. They have not provided information about the other two, or released their identities.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Armed robbery stopped by police in Lebanon

Lebanon City Police thwarted an armed robbery on Thursday. Police were called to the 500 block of Lehman Street for a report of a man with a gun. According to police, a man and woman in the apartment heard yelling. And when they opened the door, 30-year-old Tyshaun Hayes forced his way into the apartment.
LEBANON, PA
WGAL

Vehicle set on fire at business in Adams County

STRABAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are investigating a vehicle arson. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 700 block of York Road in Straban Township. Troopers said someone set fire to the passenger seat of a van in the...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Lower Paxton water break left thousands without water

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews remain on the scene of a water main break in Dauphin County. Dispatchers say it's around Linglestown Road near Colonial Road. A representative from Veolia American Water says "Our emergency crew has remained onsite overnight and continues to work on the repair this morning. The repair is expected to take several more hours to complete".
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man died in Perry County crash

WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing Carlisle girl has been found: police

A girl who was reported missing this morning has been found, according to police. A post on the Carlisle Police Department Twitter page stated that 11-year-old Dorris Zehum had been located. The department posted early this morning that Zehum had disappeared on Monday night and was last seen around 10:30...
CARLISLE, PA
abc27.com

Homicide charges filed in York County beating death

(WHTM) — Three people have been charged in connection to the May beating death of 35-year-old Zachary Young in York County. According to the York County District Attorney’s Office, a grand jury filed charges against 19-year-old Daniel Mamary of Dover, as well as 21-year-old Sinsere Overton and 20-year-old Naqui Johnson, both of York City.
YORK COUNTY, PA

