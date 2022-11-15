Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/5 & 11/6The Maine WriterMaine State
3 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasAuburn, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Related
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay, Boothbay Harbor may receive community benefit from wind project
A proposed experimental wind project may result in a community benefit for Boothbay and Boothbay Harbor residents, as a local residents group is in discussions with project administrator New England Aqua Ventus to provide a gift beneficial to the impacted community. For several months, local residents have discussed a community...
boothbayregister.com
County signs deal with Colby & Gale for emergency assistance
Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Assistant Director Maury Prentiss filled in for Director Casey Stevens Nov. 15 and greeted commissioners with an atypical greeting. “I have one thing, and it won’t cost you a thing,” he said. Prentiss presented commissioners with a proposal for a possible fuel shortage this winter. Prentiss reported the agency had negotiated an agreement with Colby & Gale to keep public safety and other critical infrastructure operational, if a fuel shortage materializes. “Colby & Gale has the largest infrastructure supply in Lincoln County, and is very community oriented,” he said. “We have a fuel supply coordination agreement with them and I am looking to see if you would allow the director to sign on the county’s behalf.”
boothbayregister.com
Nov. 19 update: Midcoast adds seven new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
boothbayregister.com
A Thankful Season
‘Tis the season for giving thanks, and we are grateful to the Boothbay Region YMCA members for their support of the Y. We thank them for their patience during construction, for their enthusiasm about and attendance in our programs, and for being present as members of the Y family. We...
boothbayregister.com
One2One Care at The Lincoln Home is Grateful for the Clamshell Quilters’ Donations
Deb Boucher, the Charity Co-ordinator for the Clamshell Quilters contacted Roxanne Andrews, Director of One2One Care, to offer a donation of handquilted placemats for the new “Meals at Home” program. With each new delivery of a home cooked, nutritous meal, the recipient will receive a beautiful, two- sided placemat to keep. “We are delighted and grateful to receive such a lovely gift from this talented group of quilters.”
boothbayregister.com
Big Al donating fireworks for Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest
Bradbury Art and Antiques co-owner Julee Ketelhut made “Big Al” Cohen an offer that was impossible to refuse. Ketelhut offered to make a donation to Help Yourself Shelf food pantry, if he donated fireworks to Wiscasset Holiday Marketfest. Cohen has been a food pantry volunteer for years so Ketelhut knew how to approach him for his contribution. Ketelhut is also a Wiscasset Creative Alliance board member. The group was planning the annual Marketfest set for Dec. 2-4 when the topic of fireworks came up.
boothbayregister.com
Still time to bid on Health Center auction items
There are now over 60 wonderful gifts available, with more being added every day. The Boothbay gifts for Boothbay Health Auction to support the Boothbay Region Health Center in downtown Boothbay Harbor will close on Tuesday, November 29th at 8 PM. Until then, you have a rare opportunity to bid on amazing gifts from the Boothbay Region in time for the holidays. To access the online/mobile auction, go to: https://tiny.one/bbhealth.
boothbayregister.com
‘Fill cruiser’ for Toys for Tots Dec. 3
Lincoln County Toys for Tots Coordinator Lisa Marr has announced a “fill the cruiser” event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 at Ames True Value Supply, Route 1, Wiscasset. Lincoln County Toys for Tots is taking applications until Dec. 15; for more information or for...
boothbayregister.com
Gardens Aglow 2022: The walking tour returns!
Boothbay Register graphic designer and photographer Steve Edwards shot these gorgeous photos during Gardens Aglow press night at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens. After two years as a driving event due to COVID, Gardens Aglow returns to its original walking format Nov. 19 through Dec. 31 – plus select dates.
boothbayregister.com
Area’s ‘social fabric’ needs more fabric!
Tucked into a quiet spot on Southport is “the Nest” where a group of local women come together each week to give their time, their work and their hearts to create beautiful quilts which, like fabric hugs, are given to “anyone who needs one,” explained quilter Angel Ames.
Comments / 0