Fulton County, GA

11Alive

Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat

KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia boy brings 'Love and Protection' to kids in need

ATLANTA — Georgia native, Caden Jackson is giving kids in need a little extra protection this holiday season. The 12-year-old’s Loved and Protected Foundation will hold pop-up donation sites every Saturday in November to collect hats, scarves, gloves and more to give to local foster children and children facing homelessness.
SNELLVILLE, GA
WYFF4.com

Georgia business owner inappropriately touched juvenile employee, deputies say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia business owner is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile female employee inside the office of the business. Deputies said Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins, 56, who is also the co-owner of Harvest Time Market, touched the juvenile multiple times on the intimate parts of her body while in the office area of the business.
DALLAS, GA
11Alive

Clayton County Schools superintendent to step down

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Next fall, there will be a new superintendent for Clayton County Public Schools. Dr. Morcease Beasley said he has chosen to leave the school district. His contract is set to expire next June. Beasley was appointed by the Clayton County Board of Education to serve...
11Alive

DeKalb County school district to spend up to $877K on COVID federal aid audit

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County's school board is hiring an auditor to evaluate how the district spent its federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic. Its board of education approved the measure on Monday during a regularly scheduled meeting. The school district will pay the Missouri-based accounting firm FORVIS,...
WMAZ

Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
ATLANTA, GA
WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
KENNESAW, GA
massachusettsnewswire.com

World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia

MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
MARIETTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
