Weapons, fights in Gwinnett County schools are way up as board debates discipline policy
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Parents, and now some school board members in Gwinnett County, expressed anger and frustration at Thursday night’s school board meeting because of the new numbers showing increases in violent incidents in the schools. 11Alive first reported those numbers last week. Parents told school board...
Fraudsters stopping innocent Georgians from getting prepaid government assistance
ATLANTA — Georgians whose $350 cash cards were locked up because of suspected fraud are still having trouble getting access to the cash nearly two months after the problems began. Georgia officials say they are trying to block these cards as quickly as possible when they suspect fraud. The...
Lost memory card in Cobb County flips Kennesaw Post 1 seat
KENNESAW, Ga. — An overlooked memory card in Cobb County has switched the outcome of a local election, officials said. Madelyn Orochena announced her win on social media for the Kennesaw City Council Special Post 1 seat after she said the results were in. However, after a memory card was discovered Wednesday, ahead of the statewide audit, the results have changed with the projected winner to be Lynette Burnette.
Georgia boy brings 'Love and Protection' to kids in need
ATLANTA — Georgia native, Caden Jackson is giving kids in need a little extra protection this holiday season. The 12-year-old’s Loved and Protected Foundation will hold pop-up donation sites every Saturday in November to collect hats, scarves, gloves and more to give to local foster children and children facing homelessness.
WYFF4.com
Georgia business owner inappropriately touched juvenile employee, deputies say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia business owner is accused of inappropriately touching a juvenile female employee inside the office of the business. Deputies said Kenneth DeWayne Wiggins, 56, who is also the co-owner of Harvest Time Market, touched the juvenile multiple times on the intimate parts of her body while in the office area of the business.
atlantanewsfirst.com
School police investigation allegation against Chattahoochee assistant principal
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A top Fulton County educator has been suspended following alarming allegations. The assistant principal at Chattahoochee High School in Johns Creek is now being investigated for allegedly having inappropriate involvement with a student. The school acknowledged the situation in a letter sent home to...
Clayton County Schools superintendent to step down
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Next fall, there will be a new superintendent for Clayton County Public Schools. Dr. Morcease Beasley said he has chosen to leave the school district. His contract is set to expire next June. Beasley was appointed by the Clayton County Board of Education to serve...
DeKalb County school district to spend up to $877K on COVID federal aid audit
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County's school board is hiring an auditor to evaluate how the district spent its federal aid for the coronavirus pandemic. Its board of education approved the measure on Monday during a regularly scheduled meeting. The school district will pay the Missouri-based accounting firm FORVIS,...
Chattahoochee High assistant principal suspended after allegation of involvement with student
JOHNS CREEK, Ga. — A Fulton County assistant principal is under investigation after allegations of “inappropriate involvement” with a student. Chattahoochee High School prinicpal Dr. Michael Todd confirmed in a letter to parents that the school has suspended Assistant Principal Jonathan Adel. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Video shows group of teens brutally attack student with cerebral palsy in Clayton classroom
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mother is asking for criminal charges against a group of teens after video shows them tackling and beating up a student with cerebral palsy. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was at North Clayton High School Thursday, where the attack happened inside the gymnasium. The...
WMAZ
Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
8 arrested after human trafficking, gang investigation in metro Atlanta
Eight people, most from metro Atlanta, are in custody after an investigation into human trafficking and gang activity, s...
Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
Bear bites volunteer at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, state investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Cooperating with officials is what Noah’s Ark leaders say they’re doing, after a long time member of the facility was bit by a bear on Tuesday. “That gives me cold chills,” said Allison Hedgecoth. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirming with...
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
fox5atlanta.com
Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
reporternewspapers.net
Unique adult day center resembling a 1950s town opens in Sandy Springs
Town Square, an innovative new adult day center, is now open in Sandy Springs. The center is the first of its kind in Georgia to offer experiential memory and cognitive care. Located at 8601 Dunwoody Place, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Town Square provides...
massachusettsnewswire.com
World of Illumination drive-through animated Holiday Light Show 2022 lands in Marietta, Georgia
MARIETTA, Ga. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — World of Illumination, the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, announced its lineup of new events for the 2022 holiday season and headlining the list is Marietta, Georgia. World of Illumination is constructing its larger-than-life holiday light show in the parking area of Six Flags White Water.
Forsyth County man nominated for 3 Native American Music Awards
HELEN, Ga. — A Georgia man could win big at the Native American Music Awards Saturday. Ryan LittleEagle of Forsyth County has been nominated for three categories in what's known as the Grammy Awards for indigenous people in North America. LittleEagle put his musical stylings on display at Alpine...
Ga. daycare CEO ‘schemes’ major banks, employees out of millions, prosecutors say
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Chief Executive Officer of a Georgia-based daycare business pleaded guilty Thursday to federal charges involving tax fraud. United States Attorney Peter D. Leary said Ilene Farley, 62, of Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty to bank fraud and failure to pay over trust fund taxes. She now faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $1,000,000 fine.
