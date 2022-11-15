ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Related
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.17.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * With just 19 days remaining before Georgia’s Senate runoff election, the Senate Democrats’ top super PAC is increasing its advertising reservations by $8.8 million, matching Republicans’ investments. * On a related note, incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael...
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

GOP ‘chaos’: MAGA hits McConnell after ‘loser’ Trump disappoints in midterms

GOP in ‘chaos’ as an historic number of Republicans voting to fire Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and a formal challenge to his leadership comes from FL Senator Rick Scott. Ten Republicans made up the largest wave of opposition since he became leader 15 years ago. McConnell speaking out after humiliating midterm losses many attribute to running Trump-infused, MAGA style campaigns, adding that the party had “too much chaos, too much negativity… we turned off a lot of these centrist voters.”Nov. 17, 2022.
MSNBC

Plouffe: House GOP leans into agenda that voters ‘screamed loudly’ against

David Plouffe: “Kevin McCarthy already on Day 1 has basically said, ‘The crazies—the Gosars, the MTGs, they are going to drive the bus here.’ It is so far away from what the American people just screamed very loudly last week they wanted the country and their leaders to focus on.”Nov. 18, 2022.
MSNBC

Arizona’s anti-immigrant fervor is finally being doused

In 2006, more than 70% of Arizona voters helped pass a ballot measure that denied state benefits to undocumented immigrants. That mean-spirited ban included a stipulation that undocumented students could not receive an in-state tuition discount or state-sponsored scholarships to the state’s public universities as their documented counterparts could.
ARIZONA STATE
MSNBC

Georgia officials sued over Saturday poll closure in Senate runoff

UPDATE (Nov. 18, 2022, 5:38 p.m. ET): A Fulton County superior court judge on Friday said Georgia can hold early voting on the Saturday following the Thanksgiving holiday. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., the Georgia Democratic Party and the National Democratic Senatorial Committee are suing the state of Georgia over the closure of polls on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, ahead of the state’s Dec. 6 Senate runoff.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

Why Republican opposition to the Respect for Marriage Act matters

When Senate Democratic leaders scheduled a procedural vote this week on the Respect for Marriage Act, which would codify same-sex marriage in federal law and protect marriage equality from Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices, it wasn’t altogether clear whether it’d have the votes needed to overcome a GOP filibuster.
UTAH STATE
MSNBC

Herschel Walker’s vampire speech is Trumpian drivel

Herschel Walker has perfected a language Republicans have come to know and love through their muse Donald Trump: drivel. Here, the Georgia Republican seemingly channels Trump, who has endorsed him, with a nearly unintelligible story about vampires and werewolves. These are the closing weeks of Walker’s Senate runoff against Sen....
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

What does fair and equal media look like with a disabled politician?

Despite what high-stakes political thrillers that dominate late-night television might suggest, the bulk of congressional reporting is grindingly dull. We reporters spend most of our time standing around outside the House or Senate floor or in the tunnels underneath the Capitol waiting for that short burst of activity when the lawmaker we want to interview appears. Then we whip out our recording device and shout questions over our fellow reporters.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MSNBC

For House Democrats, a generational changing of the guard

When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday that she would not seek another term in the House Democratic leadership, the California congresswoman quickly added, “For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect. And I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MSNBC

Experts lay out Trump’s possible crimes in Georgia election probe

Gwen Keyes Fleming joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss what the special counsel appointed to oversee Trump investigations might learn from the Georgia election investigation and she details the list of potential criminal charges she and other legal experts say Georgia prosecutors could bring against Trump and his associates.Nov. 19, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
MSNBC

The coordinated efforts to reframe American history in schools

There’s a coordinated effort in schools across the country to reframe American history. Virginia’s Department of Education has drawn up new changes to the state’s history & social studies curriculum. It’s been criticized for minimizing lessons on communities of color in American history. And in South Carolina, school board members backed by the conservative group ‘Moms for Liberty’ are banning lessons on Critical Race Theory and evaluating books on classroom shelves. “Narrative drives policy. What they’re trying to do is shape the narrative of America” says Nikole Hannah Jones about efforts to whitewash history. Eddie Glaude suggests a shift to local organizing. “We need to be challenging in the courts and challenging in the streets as well.”Nov. 19, 2022.
VIRGINIA STATE

