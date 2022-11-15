There’s a coordinated effort in schools across the country to reframe American history. Virginia’s Department of Education has drawn up new changes to the state’s history & social studies curriculum. It’s been criticized for minimizing lessons on communities of color in American history. And in South Carolina, school board members backed by the conservative group ‘Moms for Liberty’ are banning lessons on Critical Race Theory and evaluating books on classroom shelves. “Narrative drives policy. What they’re trying to do is shape the narrative of America” says Nikole Hannah Jones about efforts to whitewash history. Eddie Glaude suggests a shift to local organizing. “We need to be challenging in the courts and challenging in the streets as well.”Nov. 19, 2022.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO