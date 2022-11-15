Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn outlines House Democrats' strategy
Audio will be available later today. Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn of South Carolina. They discuss the direction of the House Democrats - in the new Congress.
NPR
Democrats dissect why Stacey Abrams lost her bid for governor
For many Democrats, Georgia has come to symbolize the party's future. But last week one of its brightest stars, Stacey Abrams, lost her second bid for governor against Republican incumbent Brian Kemp. Only one statewide Democrat remained standing on election night, Senator Raphael Warnock. And he still has to win a runoff against Republican Herschel Walker. Now Democrats are starting to dissect what happened with that key race still looming. WABE's Sam Gringlas reports from Atlanta.
NPR
McCarthy will need the support of House Freedom Caucus members in his bid to be Speaker
Audio will be available later today. GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy needs the support of House Freedom Caucus members in his bid to be Speaker of the House. Even if he gains their votes, he'll face challenges governing his conference.
NPR
The midterm elections dust has settled in Washington. Here are 5 key takeaways
The outcomes of the midterm elections have had wide-ranging consequences, from Congress to presidential politics. Overall, the electorate delivered a warning against going too far, against extremes, but we're likely headed for a messy, partisan two years, right as the 2024 presidential season approaches with open questions about who will even be on the ballot for each party in that race.
NPR
Pelosi's former chief of staff on the House speaker's legacy
NPR's Michel Martin talks with John A. Lawrence, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's former chief of staff, about her legacy. We're going to start today with the monumental change to come in House Democratic leadership. Earlier this week, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she will be stepping down from party leadership after some two decades in the role in one form or another. Pelosi was the first woman to serve as speaker of the house when she was elected in 2007. She saw her party lose the House in 2011 and regain control in 2019. During her tenure, she oversaw the bank bailout in 2008 and passage of the Affordable Care Act, among other important legislative accomplishments. But in many ways, she was more than the sum of these legislative accomplishments, to her benefit and to her detriment. She became, in a way, the face of opposition to President Trump and a target of loathing on the right, even as she sparred with younger, more progressive members of her own party.
NPR
Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced she'll end her run as the top House Democrat
Presidents have come and gone in recent times, and Nancy Pelosi has remained. She became speaker of the House during the administration of President George W. Bush. She guided the Affordable Care Act to passage in Barack Obama's time. She lost the gavel, then led her party back to the majority under Donald Trump and kept the majority under Joe Biden until now.
NPR
Pelosi shattered the marble ceiling and leaves a historic leadership legacy
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi shattered the so-called "marble ceiling" in Congress during her two decade career as a leader in those halls. Hers has been a career of firsts — the first woman to be elected speaker of the House — and she occupied a particularly high-profile position during some of the most pivotal and, often volatile, moments in recent American political history.
NPR
News brief: Twitter resignations, who will replace Pelosi?, Ticketmaster criticism
There are mass resignations at Twitter after Musk's ultimatum. Pelosi's historic leadership will end — who's lining up to succeed her? Congress is involved in the Ticketmaster-Taylor Swift fiasco. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. Even more employees are leaving Twitter after billionaire owner Elon Musk issued an ultimatum - commit to...
NPR
Conservative Climate Caucus leader previews the group's roadmap
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Republican Congressman John Curtis of Utah, the chair of the Conservative Climate Caucus. We're going to spend a few minutes now thinking about what a Republican majority in the House could mean for a critical - some say existential - issue. I'm talking about climate change. It's among the issues where the GOP has had its own internal disagreements, not just about the best way to address climate change but also about whether it should be a policy priority at all. And this also comes at a time when the world is dealing with energy uncertainty because of Russia's attack on Ukraine.
NPR
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid
Audio will be available later today. We take a look at how the balance of power between the Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, and consider how Donald Trump's fresh bid for the White House is landing with the GOP.
NPR
Week in politics: Pelosi steps down; Trump announces 2024 presidential run
Most of the midterm elections have been called, and we do know congressional leadership will be different. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) NANCY PELOSI: My colleagues, I stand before you as speaker of the House, as a wife, a mother, a grandmother, a devout Catholic, a proud Democrat and a patriotic American, a citizen of the greatest republic in the history of the world.
NPR
Former President Trump tweeted a classified satellite photo in 2019
A briefing slide obtained by NPR through the Freedom of Information Act shows that former President Trump tweeted a classified satellite photo in 2019. Back in 2019, then-President Donald Trump tweeted a classified image from a U.S. spy satellite. That revelation follows a Freedom of Information Act request by NPR to see the original intelligence documents. Geoff Brumfiel made that FOIA request for NPR. He's here now. Hey, Geoff.
NPR
Naomi Biden joins a unique club: brides who say 'I do' at the White House
Naomi Biden, the eldest granddaughter of President Biden, joined a rare club on Saturday: people who tie the knot at perhaps the most exclusive address in the nation. Naomi Biden, 28, married Peter Neal, 25, in a private ceremony at 11 a.m. ET with about 250 guests. The president and first lady hosted family and the wedding party for a luncheon in the State Dining Room afterward, and an evening reception was planned.
NPR
Georgetown Law professor on the special counsel overseeing Trump investigations
Days after Donald Trump announced he is running a third time for president, the U.S. attorney general announced that he is appointing a special counsel to investigate Trump. Here is Merrick Garland speaking today at the Justice Department. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) MERRICK GARLAND: Based on recent developments, including the...
NPR
Biden administration moves to shield the Saudi crown prince in journalist's killing
NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press about the administration's attempt to shield Saudi Arabia's leader from a lawsuit over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. LEILA FADEL, HOST:. The Biden administration wants the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman, to be shielded from...
NPR
2 new Ted Kennedy biographies are not just for Boomers but for voters of all ages
Before the rise of Donald Trump or Barack Obama or Bill Clinton or Ronald Reagan, the definition of charisma in American politics was the Kennedys. Three Kennedy brothers were elected to the U.S. Senate and then ran for president. John Kennedy won and was assassinated. His brother Robert was running for president when he was assassinated. And Edward, known as Ted or Teddy Kennedy, was a senator and part of the Democratic Party conversation, as well as the national conversation, from the 1960s until he died almost four decades later. He served 46 years in the U.S. Senate and compiled an extraordinary record.
NPR
With a nod to '1984,' a federal judge blocks Florida's anti-'woke' law in colleges
A federal judge in Florida partially blocked a law championed by Gov. Ron DeSantis designed to limit the discussion of racism and privilege in schools and workplace training. In a 139-page order issued Thursday, Tallahassee U.S. District Judge Mark Walker excoriated the Republican-led bill and blocked it from taking effect in the state's public universities.
NPR
Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter account has been reinstated under the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Musk polled Twitter users on Friday and Saturday asking them whether Trump should be reinstated, and a narrow majority voted for Trump. On Saturday evening, Musk tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei." The Latin phrase means "the voice of the people is the voice of god."
NPR
Remembering Sen. Robert F. Kennedy who would have turned 97 this weekend
In this week's StoryCorps, memories of Robert Kennedy's assassination from the busboy who cradled the senator the night he was shot in 1968. It's Friday, which is when we hear from StoryCorps. Senator Robert F. Kennedy would have turned 97 this weekend. He was assassinated in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles. In a photo taken seconds after he was shot, Kennedy lies on the floor. A teenaged busboy cradles the senator's head - Juan Romero. At StoryCorps, Romero remembered delivering room service to Kennedy the day before the assassination.
NPR
After crypto exchange FTX collapsed, Washington policymakers debate how to respond
Could the collapse of FTX finally prompt Congress to better regulate cryptocurrency? One of the world's leading crypto exchanges fell apart in a matter of days. NPR's David Gura reports on what could be done. DAVID GURA, BYLINE: Crypto companies have collapsed before. Cryptocurrencies have cratered. And by and large,...
Comments / 0