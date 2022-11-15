ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated stouts in North Carolina

By Stacker.com
 5 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The stout is known for being especially full-bodied, dark, strong, lightly sweet, and sometimes creamy. It often features flavor notes of roasted coffee, chocolate, and malt. However, the versatility of a stout lends itself to more experimentation than one might assume.

Yes, there are the more well-known Irish and English stouts, American stouts (and double stouts), Russian imperial stouts, but there are also oatmeal stouts, milk stouts, oyster stouts, blonde stouts, barrel-aged pastry stouts, and more—and they all have varying flavor profiles, colors, and alcohol strengths.

Asheville-based brewer seals deal to open taproom in downtown Durham

Stacker compiled a list of the best stouts from North Carolina using data from BeerAdvocate . A maximum of 5 stouts per brewery were included. Accompanying each stout is its brewery, its rating on BeerAdvocate, the stout type, and its ABV. Are you interested in expanding your horizons past the most mainstream of the stouts? Check out the best stouts brewed in your very own state.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rABem_0jBLhpZ600

#21. Sexual Chocolate

– Rating: 4.13 (1,443 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.75%
– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2okNxB_0jBLhpZ600

#20. Blair’s Breakfast Stout

– Rating: 4.24 (32 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 7.00%
– Brewery: Wilmington Brewing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iwYa0_0jBLhpZ600

#19. Houtenhamer Barrel Aged Imperial Stout

– Rating: 4.32 (18 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.20%
– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RwwZB_0jBLhpZ600

#18. Chocolatized

– Rating: 4.21 (77 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.90%
– Brewery: Pisgah Brewing Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ch1U7_0jBLhpZ600

#17. Photon Sphere

– Rating: 4.26 (35 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 11.91%
– Brewery: Olde Hickory Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C9KSe_0jBLhpZ600

#16. Milk & Cookies – Bourbon Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.22 (107 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 11.30%
– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u957P_0jBLhpZ600

#15. French Toast – Bourbon Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.22 (211 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 11.40%
– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JePdJ_0jBLhpZ600

#14. Black Watch

– Rating: 4.24 (104 ratings)
– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Highland Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m0rSJ_0jBLhpZ600

#13. Skillet Donut Stout

– Rating: 4.22 (500 ratings)
– Type: Oatmeal Stout
– ABV: 8.00%
– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22vOyp_0jBLhpZ600

#12. Querido Y Perdido

– Rating: 4.26 (73 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 11.00%
– Brewery: Casita Brewing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRih7_0jBLhpZ600

#11. Griddle

– Rating: 4.24 (134 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xgWAf_0jBLhpZ600

#10. The Miller’s Toll

– Rating: 4.28 (71 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.10%
– Brewery: Raleigh Brewing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ps7Vp_0jBLhpZ600

#9. Seasoned Skillet

– Rating: 4.32 (40 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 14.00%
– Brewery: Burial Beer Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WoCCj_0jBLhpZ600

#8. Sexual Chocolate – Barrel-Aged – Coffee Infused

– Rating: 4.33 (36 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.60%
– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RiqXV_0jBLhpZ600

#7. Collaboration Without Representation

– Rating: 4.32 (88 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.80%
– Brewery: Deep River Brewing Co.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n36GK_0jBLhpZ600

#6. Lindley Park

– Rating: 4.28 (1,083 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.00%
– Brewery: Olde Hickory Brewery
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CZvsN_0jBLhpZ600

#5. Olde Rabbit’s Foot

– Rating: 4.3 (490 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 10.13%
– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zS355_0jBLhpZ600

#4. Dark Age

– Rating: 4.3 (571 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.90%
– Brewery: Wicked Weed Brewing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1liC_0jBLhpZ600

#3. Drunken Vigils Breakfast Stout

– Rating: 4.39 (51 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 13.80%
– Brewery: Southern Pines Brewing Company
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TJcye_0jBLhpZ600

#2. Sexual Chocolate – Barrel-Aged

– Rating: 4.36 (1,284 ratings)
– Type: Russian Imperial Stout
– ABV: 9.60%
– Brewery: Foothills Brewing Company – Downtown Brewpub
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oTQ8C_0jBLhpZ600

#1. The Event Horizon

– Rating: 4.36 (1,844 ratings)
– Type: American Imperial Stout
– ABV: 12.25%
– Brewery: Olde Hickory Brewery
