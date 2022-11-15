Two bodies found in North Carolina home
WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home.
Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies in the home.North Carolina police officer under investigation withdraws settlement with town
The two were identified as Leslie Savage, 68, and Craig Smith, 72. Officials said Smith had recently moved into the home.
Officials said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made. A $5,000 reward has been issued by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.
Comments / 3