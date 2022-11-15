ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, NC

Two bodies found in North Carolina home

By Jason O. Boyd
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cyPeK_0jBLhkOh00

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home.

Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies in the home.

North Carolina police officer under investigation withdraws settlement with town

The two were identified as Leslie Savage, 68, and Craig Smith, 72. Officials said Smith had recently moved into the home.

Officials said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made. A $5,000 reward has been issued by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
jocoreport.com

Suspects Charged With Piggly Wiggly Break-In

KENLY – An alert citizen spotted two men allegedly smashing the glass front door of Kenly’s Piggly Wiggly grocery store around 11:50pm Thursday. The suspects reportedly entered the store but quickly retreated when an alarm sounded. The burglars fled the scene in a GMC SUV. The eyewitness called...
KENLY, NC
foxwilmington.com

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The body of missing 16-year-old Miyonna Jones was found Thursday morning in Pender County, the Wilmington Police Department said. Jones was declared missing on Nov. 2 and was last seen the day before in Wilmington. Jahreese Jones, Miyonna’s half-brother, and his girlfriend, Randi Johnson, are...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Body of 16-year-old Miyonna Jones found in Pender County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The two week search for a missing Wilmington teen has ended with the discovery of the 16-year-old’s body in Pender County. Wilmington Police Chief Donny Williams and District Attorney Ben David released those details during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. They said there...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Family happy, relieved North Carolina 9-year-old found alive

WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) —  A happy reunion and ending to a more than 24-hour search for a missing Wake County boy.  Nine-year-old Bentley Stancil was found safe early Wednesday afternoon in Wendell, just about two miles from home. CBS 17 crews were there, as Wake County deputies walked hand-in-hand with Stancil. They found him in […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WECT

Community complaints assist in Bladen County arrest

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has announced that an arrest has been made following numerous community complaints. Per the release, residents near the area of the 1400 block of Old N.Cc 20 in the Saint Pauls area had submitted various complaints referencing the alleged sale and delivery of controlled substances in the area.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

BUSTED: Man trafficked meth, crack in Fayetteville, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department assisted the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office in arresting a man for drug trafficking. On Tuesday, the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Employment Response Team (CERT) helped the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office find a wanted subject in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

Hundreds of homes coming to Kinston

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - If you live in Kinston, you may have noticed some construction work. Crews are working on just the beginning of what will be 542 new homes. They’re being handled by private developers, but the opportunities they’re expected to bring will affect everyone in the city.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man sold drugs that led to Harnett County overdose, sheriff says

LILLINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man has been charged in connection to an overdose death Sunday in Spring Lake. At 7:35 a.m. on Sunday, Harnett County 911 Center received a call in reference to a 53-year-old man who was unresponsive at a residence on Roger Curtis Lane in Spring Lake, according to the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
WITN

KNOW ME? Pitt County deputies looking for theft suspect

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county are trying to find a suspect in a theft this week. Pitt County deputies say they are trying to find a woman suspect in a theft from the Speedway at the intersection of Bells Fork Road and Highway 43 on Wednesday morning. That’s just outside the Greenville city limits.
PITT COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Man busted for drugs at Fayetteville motel, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Fayetteville police officers arrested a man on Wednesday for drug possession. On Wednesday, members of the Fayetteville Police Department’s Campbellton District Community Empowerment Response Team conducted a search warrant at the Red Roof Inn at 1902 Cedar Creek Road. Officers found and seized a...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy