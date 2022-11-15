Two bodies found in North Carolina home

WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) — The Duplin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after the bodies of two people were found in a home.

Deputies were dispatched on Nov. 9 at around 3 a.m. to 187 John Rich Rd. in the Warsaw area. A 911 call had been received that the caller had found the two bodies in the home.

The two were identified as Leslie Savage, 68, and Craig Smith, 72. Officials said Smith had recently moved into the home.

Officials said they have established persons of interest but no arrests have been made. A $5,000 reward has been issued by the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.

