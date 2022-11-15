ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Fox11online.com

102 wreaths on display in Green Bay to benefit cancer patients

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Ribbon of Hope is once again Making A Difference for those impacted by cancer in the Green Bay area with its Christmas Tree Jubilee. The foundation's beautiful Christmas wreath display is lit up downtown for a third year. It changed from trees to wreaths during the COVID-19 pandemic.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

The Green Bay Holiday Parade met with below freezing temperatures

(GREEN BAY) -- The cold certainly did not stop people from showing up and having a good time at the 38th annual Green Bay Holiday Parade. Some were not bothered by the weather. “I mean I didn’t have any issue with it, we've got blankets, we've got hot chocolate, we...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

'Christkindlmarket' comes to Green Bay for the holidays

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The holiday season is now underway. And with it comes Green Bay's new "Christkindlmarket." “It's really fun to bring a lot more life into this area and to be supported with small business is wonderful," said small business owner Dana Tingley. Tingley owns her own soap...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay's Broadway District alight for holiday season

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Broadway District is officially ready for the holiday season. The district held its annual lighting ceremony Friday night. Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich counted down the official illumination at 5:30 p.m. on the corner of Broadway and E. Hubbard Street. The event featured more than...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

COMMENTARY: Food drive, leaf raking, fundraiser are Making A Difference

Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Over three days this week, we worked with Paul's Pantry in Green Bay, the St. Joseph Food Program in Menasha and Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh. During this time, we witnessed hundreds of people who unselfishly performed acts of kindness toward others.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Seymour shop hosting "Widow's Weekend" event on opening day

SEYMOUR (WLUK) -- Kalihofer's Greenhouse and Flowers is hosting its Widow's Weekend Sip & Shop event on Saturday. The store is giving women around Northeast Wisconsin something fun to do as hunters spend the weekend in the woods for the gun deer hunt season opener. Customers can grab a glass...
SEYMOUR, WI
Fox11online.com

Berlin's 37th Annual Holiday Parade

BERLIN (WLUK) -- One of the first holiday parades in our area steps off tonight in Green Lake County. Berlin will host its 37th annual holiday parade at 6:30 p.m. The parade route begins at the intersection of Brooklyn and Broadway. It travels east along Main Street to N. State Street, ending on the west side of Nathan Strong Park. All roads along the parade route will close.
BERLIN, WI
Fox11online.com

Broadway District kicks off holidays with lights and a new market

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay's Broadway District kicks off the holidays this weekend with the annual Lighting Ceremony on Broadway and the launching of the new Christkindlmarket. The official countdown for the lighting ceremony will begin at 5:30 p.m. and will be officiated by Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich....
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Take in the wonders of the Sistine Chapel right in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- You can now see one of the greatest wonders of the artistic world right in Green Bay. Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel immersive exhibition experience allows the public the chance to see the artwork up close without traveling to the Vatican. The 34 ceiling paintings from the Sistine...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man rescued after kayak capsizes

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A man was rescued from the Fond du Lac River after capsizing his kayak Saturday morning. Around 7:39 a.m., a report was received of a man who had capsized his kayak and was in the Fond du Lac River north of Mascoutin Valley State Park Trail, located in the Eldorado Marsh State Wildlife area.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Fox11online.com

Pre-Black Friday Deals at Apricot Lane Boutique

Apricot Lane Boutique is hosting some amazing pre-Black Friday deals in the store right now! Today only, enjoy 20% off all regular priced items and be sure to grab the doorbuster deal - $30 sherpas. Kim joins Living with Amy with some great holiday and winter looks. Check out Apricot...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
Fox11online.com

Not into hunting? See whitetail deer at the NEW Zoo

SUAMICO (WLUK) -- If you're not heading out in the woods this weekend for the gun-deer season opener, you can see some deer at the NEW Zoo instead. That is if you bundle up enough. Carmen Murach says the zoo has a whitetail deer habitat. Right now in the wild,...
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Bourbon Maple Brussel Sprouts from Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse

Chef Joe from the newly renovated Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel shares how to make on of their signature side dishes on the menu at Vince Lombardi's Steakhouse. Check out everything the restaurant has to offer by visiting vincelombardisteakhouse.com. Bourbon Maple Glaze (Makes 2 cups):. 2 cups Wisconsin Maple Syrup...
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Deer Hunt 2022: Hunters share traditions, hopes ahead of opening day

SHIOCTON (WLUK) -- The 2022 gun deer season kicks off on Saturday. Hunters are scoping out the perfect spots and preparing their stands on Friday. Some are stopping for a big breakfast to fuel them before the busy day. Deer Hunt 2022. FOX11’s Gabriella Premus made her way to Shiocton...
SHIOCTON, WI

