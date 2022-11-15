Greetings, everyone, and thank you for watching. I am pleased to be able to share these encouraging Making A Difference stories with you. Over three days this week, we worked with Paul's Pantry in Green Bay, the St. Joseph Food Program in Menasha and Father Carr's Place 2B in Oshkosh. During this time, we witnessed hundreds of people who unselfishly performed acts of kindness toward others.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO