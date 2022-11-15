Read full article on original website
Robert Keith Mohn, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Keith Mohn, 71, passed away early Thursday morning, November 10, 2022, at Mercy Health’s St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. Robert, affectionately known by “Keith,” was born November 5, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of the late Robert “Bus” and Roberta “Helen” Taylor Mohn.
Oddie G. Russ, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Oddie G. Russ of Youngstown, Ohio departed life Monday, November 14, 2022 peacefully in his home. Mr. Russ was born on May 19, 1930 to Ida Gainer-Russ and George Russ in Cottondale, Florida. When he moved to Ohio from New Jersey, he initially worked for...
Cecilia R. Badger, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecilia R. Badger, age 85 of Niles, passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022 surrounded by her loving family at the Hospice House in Poland. Cecilia was born May 8, 1937 in North Jackson, Ohio a daughter of John Joseph and Mary Slivka Rovder. She...
Thomas E. Kingsley, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas E. Kingsley, 66, of Boardman passed away unexpectedly in his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Tom was born on December 17, 1955 in Youngstown to parents W. Ernest and Cornelia Kingsley, of Austintown. He was involved in many sports, specifically in wrestling at...
David Eric Clark, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – At St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering a medical emergency at home, David Eric Clark, age 53, of Youngstown passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Youngstown on September 16, 1969 to William Earl and Josephine Virginia (Myers) Clark. David is...
James E. Sehon, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James E. Sehon, 83, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Hospice House in Poland. James was born August 23, 1939 in Youngstown,Ohio, a son to Emil and Helen (Horvat) Cihon. James proudly served his country in the United States Marines. He...
Shirley A. Mowchan, North Lima, Ohio
NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley A. Mowchan, 85, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 16, 2022, at her home. Shirley was born January 23, 1937, in Ramey, Pennsylvania, the youngest of ten children born to Herman Miller and Maude Martin Miller. She came to the Youngstown area in the...
Martha Zackeroff, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha Zackeroff, 91, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Cortland Health Care Center. She was born July 12, 1931 in Hamtramck, Michigan, the daughter of the late Alex Evans and the late Cora Evans. Martha enjoyed many forms of art, writing...
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional Final
West Branch stunned by Jefferson, fall in Regional …. With the loss, the Warriors finish the season 12-2 Over in Mercer County, Cyclelife in Sharon hosted a benefit class today for National Diabetes Awareness Month. 24th Hermitage holiday parade honors retiring organizer. Over 10,000 people gathered along State Street in...
Fred Stanley Gearhart, Cortland, Ohio
CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Fred Stanley Gearhart, 86, of Cortland, Ohio passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his home with his son by his side. He was born September 27, 1936, in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert Samuel and the late Daisy Marie (Kauffman) Gearhart.
Lawrence W. Votaw, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Lawrence W. Votaw, 82, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 11, 2022, at Blossom Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was born April 26, 1940, in Salem, son of the late Leroy and Helen (Smith) Votaw. Lawrence worked as a truck driver for Lowry Supply and Herron...
Mary Lynn Smercansky, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mary Lynn Smercansky, 66, a lifelong resident of Poland, passed away suddenly Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home with her high school sweetheart and husband and her beloved dog, Sadie at her side. Mary Lynn was born September 5, 1956 in Youngstown, a daughter...
Donna L. Leskovec, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Donna L. Leskovec, a longtime area resident, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022 after a brief illness. Donna was born January 7, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of Crescenzo “Christy” and Angeline “Angela” (Alexander) Mancini. Raised on Youngstown’s west side, she...
Gracelyn Rae Heck, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Emily and David Heck welcomed their beautiful baby girl, Gracelyn Rae Heck, into the world on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 9:59 a.m. After spending precious hours with her loving mommy, daddy and grandparents, Gracie passed away peacefully in her Daddy’s arms. She was lifted by an army of angels up to Heaven to be with Jesus.
Joyce L. Frye, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce L. Frye, 76, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022. She was born July 29, 1946, in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the youngest of three daughters, born to Harry and Louise (Stape) Hixson. Joyce was a 1964 graduate of Hempfield High School in Greensburg, Pennsylvania where she...
Joanne L. Barnes, Homeworth, Ohio
HOMEWORTH, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne L. Barnes, age 81 of Homeworth, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 5, 1941, to the late George Luka and Ruth (Specht) Weiss. She is survived by her loving husband, Leslie (Les)...
Catherine Ulrich, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ulrich, 90, passed away peacefully, Sunday morning, November 13, 2022, at her home. Catherine was born March 8, 1932, in Struthers, a daughter of the late Michael and Martha Bayus Varsho, and was a lifelong area resident. She was a graduate of Struthers High...
Ruben Gonzales Guerra, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruben Gonzales Guerra, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 7, 2022 in Struthers, Ohio. He was born on April 17, 1960 in Oxnard, California to Daniel and Julia (Mondesi) Gonzales Guerra. His stepfather was Amilcar Mondesi Cruz. Ruben leaves behind his siblings, Nellie Mondesi, Emily...
Paul A. Resch, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Paul A. Resch, 92, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, November 7, 2022, at his home. Paul was born November 25, 1929, in Youngstown, a son of the late Paul G. and Eleanor Lavin Resch and was a lifelong area resident. He was a 1946...
Richard A. Seidita, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard “Rich” A. Seidita, 66, died Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family, after a brief battle with cancer. Rich was born March 3, 1956, in Youngstown, a son of Anthony and Margaret Hill Seidita. He was a lifelong...
