Northvale, NJ

roi-nj.com

JLL helps secure $57.5M financing for multihousing community in Englewood

JLL Capital Markets on Wednesday said it arranged the $57.5 million financing of EVO, a 220-unit, newly built, luxury multihousing property located in downtown Englewood. JLL represented the sponsorship, a joint venture between Claremont Development, Cypress Equity Investments and Battery Global Advisors, to secure the eight-year, fixed-rate loan through the Guardian Life Insurance Group of America.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
Reynolds Asset Management announces $22M sale of mixed-use property

Reynolds Asset Management announced the sale of a newly constructed five-story elevator building in Somerset County for $22 million, according to a Wednesday announcement. Named Mosaic on Main, the mixed-use building with both residential units and commercial retail space in Bound Brook was sold to a longtime New Jersey property owner via a 1031 exchange.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Valley Bank names Flamengo as VP, business development officer

Wayne-based Valley Bank on Tuesday said Jorge Flamengo has been named vice president, business development officer, for the community lending team in New Jersey. In his new role, he will be working closely with underserved women- and minority-owned businesses, providing them with access to capital and other financial services. Flamengo...
WAYNE, NJ
CenterPoint Properties breaks ground on 321,875-square-foot Class A industrial distribution facility in Linden

Officials from CenterPoint Properties and the city of Linden gathered last week to mark the beginning of construction on 321,875-square-foot Class A industrial distribution facility 11 miles from Port Newark-Elizabeth. Ronel Borner, CenterPoint’s senior vice president of development, touted the easy access to two Interstate 95 interchanges 4 miles away...
LINDEN, NJ
BJ’s Wholesale Club opening newest location in Wayne today

BJ’s Wholesale Club‘s newest store, in Wayne, is opening Friday. The retailer will now have a total of 24 locations in New Jersey and 234 clubs in the U.S. The new club will have a BJ’s Gas location on-site that will open in December and offer members everyday low fuel prices, and the opportunity to earn extra savings through BJ’s Fuel Saver Program.
WAYNE, NJ

