Sorry, Life Sux! Troopers in Upstate NY Pop Driver with Fake Inspection
SORRY LIFE SUX...INSUFFICIENT FUNDS AND A BABY 2023. Times are tough, we get that. But when it comes to operating a motor vehicle in the State of New York, rules are rules. A driver in Upstate NY was pulled over recently and when Troopers from the Endwell State Police took a closer look at the vehicle, they couldn't help but notice something really "off" about the vehicle inspection sticker placed on her windshield.
New York & Vermont Named Worst States For Maddening Road Hazard
Winter is here which means you will be doing a little more evasive driving in the months ahead. There is a lot to love about winter in Upstate New York and Vermont: the holidays, the beauty and peace of a fresh blanket of snow, winter sports, getting cozy by a fire, and so much more.
Elderly Hunter Found Stuck In NY Swamp! This Object Helped Find Him
Overdue Hunter. That's the term used when family or friends expect a hunter to have left the woods at a certain time but that time has come and gone and the hunter has not been seen or heard from. Now, imagine that overdue hunter is 79-years-old and it's the middle...
Upstate New York Hack! Tik Tok User Delivers Perfect Solution to Fix Your Icy Windshield
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
Who Can’t Legally Own a Gun in New York State?
The laws in New York State seem to change often with regards to who can own what type of gun, what kind of stock the gun can have and even how many bullets can be in your gun at any given time. You might take it as a constitutional right...
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
These Are The Best Types Of Alcohol To Have During A Snowstorm
There are all types of things that are needed to make sure you can ride out a major weather event. From extra batteries to bottled water, it's extremely important to have a well-rounded disaster preparedness plan, and there may be something you forgot to put on the list. A massive...
Upstate New York Ski Resorts Announce Opening Dates
Ski resorts across New York State are opening sooner than expected. If you wanted to ski this weekend, even today, you are in luck!. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the start of the 2022-23 Alpine and Nordic skiing seasons in New York State. Ski Season Starts In New York State. Hochul...
When Will New York’s Snowmobile Trails Open?
The forecast calls for a crazy amount of snow over the next few days. This storm may be "historic" when things are over. There are some models that call for as much as 6 feet of snow to fall from the record warm great lakes. GAS SNOWMOBILE BAN IN NEW...
New York State Busted 39 Gun Ammunition Sellers From Out Of State
New York Attorney General Letitia James busted illegal ammunition sales in New York State by online suppliers. An investigation by the Attorney General's Office revealed 39 ammo sellers who sold to New York State residents and did not keep records of the sales. It is a violation of New York’s SAFE Act for out-of-state vendors to sell the bullets directly to New York residents.
Popular New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States
A very popular New York business has agreed to pay the Empire State and 15 other states $3.1 billion. New York Attorney General Tish James announced a $3.1 billion multistate settlement with Walmart. New York Business To Pay $3.1 Billion To 16 States. James believes the settlement resolves allegations that...
Welcome to ‘Shorts-and-Hoodie’ Season Here in Upstate NY!
Last weekend it was 70 degrees in Upstate NY, today we got snow here in the Capital Region, and in Western New York, some forecasters are calling for up to 2 or 3 feet of snow! We always talk about the 12 seasons of Upstate New York and as unpredictable as the weather can be, one thing you can always rely on is the 'shorts with hoodie' guy!
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
Are You Snow Blower Ready? 5 Tips to Get Running This NY Winter
We are 5 weeks away from the first official day of Winter, December 21, 2022. New Yorkers know the date on the calendar makes little difference to what the weather wants to do. Last weekend it was over 70 degrees and now, 3 days later, snow and ice are in the forecast.
Christmas Gifts Await At These 12 Upstate New York Antique Stores
The holiday season is rapidly approaching with Thanksgiving already just around the corner. Get your loved one something old for Christmas this year! That's probably not something you hear every day... If you are stuck trying to find that perfect gift for your friends and family this year, consider going...
Celebrity Approved Burger Joint Named Best In New York State
On a quest to try the best burger in the Empire State? Try the one beloved by celebs that has been named the best in New York. If you follow my posts, you know food is one of my favorite things to write about. In fact, it is my favorite thing! Because, well I love the research of trying new things or discovering that great restaurant I just HAVE to try! And I am on an endless quest to track down the best burger joints.
A Downtown Troy Landmark Closing After More Than A Half Century
Even after all the closings of popular stores, delis, restaurants, and more across the Capital Region in 2022, it seems like even more are making the decision to turn off the lights for good before the year ends. Via Fresca, The View at Dunham’s Bay, Longfellow’s, Ted’s Fish Fry in Lansingburgh, 333 Café, The Auction Barn, Spill’n the Beans, and The Daily Grind are only a few of the area favorites to announce closings in the last six weeks.
Warning: Item Sold At Many New York Stores Cut Off At Least 24 Fingers
An item sold at many popular New York stores has amputated at least 24 fingers and crushed five. The Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 321,160 portable generators. Generators Sold In New York Recalled. "An unlocked handle can pinch consumers’ fingers against the generator frame when the generator is moved,...
A River Runs Through These 11 Great Upstate New York Towns
New York has so many wonderful rivers (big and small) which cross the Upstate region and beyond. In this gallery, we take a close look at 11 of New York State's great rivers. These include the Niagara, Susquehanna, Chenango, Hudson, Genesee, and others. There may be even one or two on here that you have never heard of. With each river, we highlight one great "river town" to go along with it. Take a look, maybe your own hometown is on this list. Or maybe, you'll get some new day trip or family vacation ideas!
Unit of Deployed Upstate New York Soldiers Getting Unfairly Taxed
As the United States celebrated their 18 million veterans across the country, a group of active military members, deployed in Kenya are not receiving a designated tax break from the Federal Government and New York State. "The Fighting 69th", which includes "Charlie Company" from the New York National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 108th Infantry in Utica, and a western New York's cavalry troop 2nd Squadron, is not receiving a "combat zone" tax exemptions.
