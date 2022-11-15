Airline offering routes from Pittsburgh to New Orleans and Connecticut

Breeze Airways is offering new service between Pittsburgh and New Orleans and returning service between Pittsburgh and Hartford, Connecticut.

Both routes start Feb. 3, 2023, with fares starting from $49 one-way.

The airline started offering flights in May 2021 and prices based on seating and enhanced seating options.

For more information, click HERE.

