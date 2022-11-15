ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Airline offering routes from Pittsburgh to New Orleans and Connecticut

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eAtB0_0jBLekrQ00

Breeze Airways is offering new service between Pittsburgh and New Orleans and returning service between Pittsburgh and Hartford, Connecticut.

Both routes start Feb. 3, 2023, with fares starting from $49 one-way.

The airline started offering flights in May 2021 and prices based on seating and enhanced seating options.

For more information, click HERE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LvxLx_0jBLekrQ00

Body found in California cave may be diver who vanished in 2020 A pair of recreational divers notified authorities about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ted Rivers

Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated Hotel

When your family comes to visit, the choice is clear; they stay with you, or they stay in a hotel. And sometimes that much family in one space is a recipe for disaster. A hotel is a much safer option to keep everyone from coming to blows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'Pickled': Pittsburgh area home to one of the biggest Pickleball leagues in the country

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Celebrities are facing off in a comedy pickleball tournament on CBS called "Pickled," so KDKA decided to have a mini-tournament of our own. KDKA's Kristine Sorensen recruited Heather Abraham, Mary Ours and Royce Jones to join her; but first, they had to learn how to play. And through the process, they learned one of the biggest pickleball leagues in the country is right here in our area.A quick 30-minute lesson was all Heather, Mary, Royce and Kristine needed to be good enough to play a game of pickleball.It wasn't always pretty. There were a few wiffs,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

PNC Bank reportedly set to close multiple branches in early 2023

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's biggest bank is reportedly set to close 25 branches. According to a report from the Pittsburgh Business Times, PNC Bank announced closures in seven states. None of the cuts are coming in the Pittsburgh metro area. In October, the bank announced 20 branch consolidations. Three of those were in the Pittsburgh area, and now 45 of them will be in the first six weeks of 2023.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan making stops in Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Celebrating its 25th year, the iconic Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is in the Pittsburgh area and will be making several stops throughout the region. The caravan, which is completely decked out with thousands of sparkling lights, will offer free photos with Santa, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar samples and a visit from Pittsburgh Pirates mascots at select locations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza Shops in Pittsburgh

- Whether you're a pizza connoisseur or want to taste the best pizza in town, you will be pleased to know that there are several great pizza shops in Pittsburgh that you can visit. You will surely find it at these local spots if you're looking for a slice of cheese, pepperoni, or even a vegetarian pizza.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

5 places for the best bagels in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh bagels — they’re not just failed doughnuts anymore. OK, bagels have always been awesome, when done right. (Source: NYC, Montreal). But Pittsburgh has long been a barren wasteland for bagels. Of course, New Yorkers have often asserted that proper bagels cannot exist outside the five boroughs and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh prepares for Light Up Night

PITTSBURGH — Barriers and temporary lights have been put up downtown as crews prepare for Light Up Night. Tonight’s festivities are just the beginning of a busy few days, and police want to keep everyone safe. Channel 11 checked in with city officials who told us efforts are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh's oldest Black church says reparations talks with Penguins have stalled

Members and leaders of the Hill District’s historic Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church say negotiations with the Pittsburgh Penguins over the church’s possible return to the Lower Hill have stalled. This is the latest development in the church’s years-long effort to secure reparations for their forced displacement by the Urban Redevelopment Authority in 1957, when thousands of Black residents were pushed out of the community to build the Civic Arena.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Target 11 Investigates delayed police response times

PITTSBURGH — Delayed police response times in Pittsburgh are leading to safety concerns among some residents, who say they’ve had to wait for officers during emergency situations. Now, some are blaming the slow response on the declining number of city officers. Target 11 has been reporting on police...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
110K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy