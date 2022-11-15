North Carolina State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville (6-4, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ACC Network) Series record: Louisville leads 7-4. This game is about postseason positioning for two bowl-eligible teams from the league's Atlantic Division. The Wolfpack suffered an unexpected home loss to Boston College last weekend to knock the team out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Still, Dave Doeren's team has a chance to post only the second season with double-digit wins in program history. Louisville's four-game winning streak ended with a 31-16 loss at No. 9 Clemson, but the Cardinals still can achieve its second seven-win season under Scott Satterfield.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO