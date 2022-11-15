ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Duke freshman Dariq Whitehead makes collegiate debut vs. Delaware

Duke freshman star Dariq Whiteheadscored six points off the bench in his collegiate debut, helping the Blue Devils beatDelaware92-58 onFriday night. Whitehead hadn't played yet this season after undergoing surgery on his right foot in late August. He shot 3-for-11 from the field and added two rebounds in 15 minutes of action off the bench.
DURHAM, NC
NC State, Louisville eager to get back into ACC win column

North Carolina State (7-3, 3-3 ACC) at Louisville (6-4, 3-4), Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST (ACC Network) Series record: Louisville leads 7-4. This game is about postseason positioning for two bowl-eligible teams from the league's Atlantic Division. The Wolfpack suffered an unexpected home loss to Boston College last weekend to knock the team out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season. Still, Dave Doeren's team has a chance to post only the second season with double-digit wins in program history. Louisville's four-game winning streak ended with a 31-16 loss at No. 9 Clemson, but the Cardinals still can achieve its second seven-win season under Scott Satterfield.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Elon visits NC State after Joiner's 26-point showing

Elon Phoenix (1-3) at NC State Wolf Pack (3-0) BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Elon Phoenix after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State's 107-74 victory against the Florida International Panthers. NC State went 11-21 overall with a 7-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Wolf...
RALEIGH, NC
NC State hosts Elon after Joiner's 26-point performance

LINE: NC State -23.5; over/under is 154. BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces the Elon Phoenix after Jarkel Joiner scored 26 points in NC State's 107-74 victory against the Florida International Panthers. NC State finished 7-10 at home a season ago while going 11-21 overall. The Wolf Pack averaged 73.0 points...
RALEIGH, NC
Ex-NC State player arrested for stalking coach Dave Doeren

A former NC Statefootball player was arrested this week and charged with misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren, according to Wake County records. The arrest stems from a tweet reportedly sent by Joseph Boletepeli, 22, a member of the 2018 and 2019 NC State football...
RALEIGH, NC

