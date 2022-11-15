You don’t have to be in California to bid farewell to a music icon because Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium will be streaming live on Disney+! A part of Elton’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour,” over 50,000 fans will be in attendance to witness the performer’s final North American show. Also featuring Dua Lipa, Kiki Dee, and Brandi Carlile, the three-hour concert will include interviews with John and other celebrities leading up to the iconic singer’s main performance. Per Variety, footage from the evening will be used in the upcoming documentary Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO