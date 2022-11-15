Read full article on original website
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Children's Tylenol, other medicines are in short supply on WNY shelves
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Stores in Western New York where children's Tylenol and Motrin would normally be sold were empty. 2 On Your Side went inside four area stores, including a pharmacy where over-the-counter children's pain and fever medications are sold. There were no infant and children's liquid acetaminophen and...
firefighternation.com
$242K Potential Settlement for Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Fired Over Medical Marijuana Use
Deidre Williams – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Nov. 17—A Buffalo firefighter who was fired for his medical marijuana use is poised to receive a $242,000 settlement from the City of Buffalo. Scott Martin, a 12-year veteran with the Buffalo Fire Department, was fired from his job in February...
Ten Lives Club asking for help, staff unable to reach the shelter due to snow
Ten Lives Club is asking for the public's assistance in clearing its driveway so that staff can care for the over 100 animals at the shelter.
Health officials warn of health risks during winter snow storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two people have died while shoveling snow during the lake effect snow storm hitting parts of Buffalo and Western New York. The storm began Thursday night and is expected to continue throughout the weekend. Some of the latest snowfall totals reached 66 inches in Orchard Park,...
Buffalo airport is open, but many flights still delayed or canceled
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The airport in Buffalo is still open, but many flights have been delayed or canceled Sunday morning. A larger number of flights were able to get through the Buffalo Niagara International Airport Saturday, but cancelations still outnumbered arrivals and departures. After shutting down around 4 a.m....
2 men die of cardiac events while shoveling snow during lake effect storm
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two men have died of cardiac events while shoveling during the lake effect snow storm. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz made that announcement during his 3 p.m. Friday news conference. They died "as a result of exertion, having cardiac events associated with snow shoveling and snow...
Residents turn to police departments for help with furnaces
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Residents' concerns about their furnaces have surfaced since the lake effect snow storm began on Thursday. In both Cheektowaga and West Seneca, police departments took to social media, asking people to make sure their vent pipes were clear of snow. "Emergency calls are starting to come...
Cheektowaga residents react to first snow of the season
Western New York residents saw the first snowfall of the season on Friday. Many of the snow hit the Southtowns hard, including Cheektowaga.
Here's where warming shelters are being set up around Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several warming centers are opening Sunday as temperatures sit below freezing in Western New York. A Code Blue has been issued for both the City of Buffalo and southern Erie County as cold weather continues. The centers are designed to provide heat for anybody who is...
wutv29.com
Medical facilities closed around Erie County due to travel ban, snowy conditions
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Several medical facilities in the area are closing due to hazardous road conditions that have prompted local officials to institute travel bans in parts of Erie County. All Catholic Health and Trinity Medical physician practices and clinics in Erie County are closed. Niagara County...
No DoorDash Service Available In Buffalo
There’s been a serious debate over if it’s morally acceptable to order delivery during a snowstorm. If you do, you should be courteous, tip heavily, and expect your food to arrive much longer than usual. Unfortunately for hungry Buffalo residents, one popular delivery app is off the table...
Buffalo Man Buys Only Beer Before Snowstorm
Well, at least he has priorities. The age-old tradition of buying bread, eggs, and milk before a major winter storm is so overrated. Several feet of snow could drop over Western New York in the coming hours and days. Naturally, anxious Buffalo residents spent the past few days picking up food and other supplies at area stores just in case they are snowed in for the foreseeable future.
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
WGRZ TV
Cool video: Watch as a lake effect snow band washes over Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Have you seen this video yet?. Friday evening, 2 On Your Side's Nate Benson was traveling in the Storm Tracker when our camera captured the wall of snow moving over downtown Buffalo as it headed into the Northtowns. That snow band had dumped a few feet...
Hochul seeks federal help with winter storm response
HAMBURG, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday afternoon that she is filing a request for a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration, which would open up the state and local governments for funding to help support the response. Hochul said she had been in touch with FEMA and added that...
Surprisingly, Major News Network Doesn’t Know Where Buffalo Is
Come on, guys…how do you not know where Buffalo, New York, is located?. The massive winter storm hitting the Buffalo area has been a headline on several major news outlets across the country. Western New York hasn’t seen this much snow in such a short amount of time in many years. Between the staggering amount of snow projected and the relocation of the Buffalo Bills game to Ford Field in Detriot, naturally, major news outlets consider this storm a major story to feature on their broadcasts.
Travel ban, state of emergency still in effect for parts of Buffalo, Southtowns
A travel ban remains in effect for a number of towns in Erie County, as the lake-effect snow event rages on.
Buffalo Mayor Provides Update On Driving Ban, Snow Removal, And More
UPDATE (11/19/22): The travel ban is now a travel advisory in all of Buffalo except South Buffalo. The driving ban is still in effect in South Buffalo. Unless you are an essential worker or have a serious medical emergency, we're asking people to stay at home, not to drive, not to come out.
WNY makes last-minute preparations ahead of snow
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Right now, Western New Yorkers are making final preparations ahead of the snow on its way. "Just being smart. That's all," Alex Smith said. "Getting some of the stuff to make it easier." Smith was just one of those stopping by Ed Young's Hardware in Williamsville,...
3 wanted in tri-state theft ring investigation
WILKES BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department has issued a warrant for the arrests of three individuals they say are involved in a tri-state retail theft ring. Officials say Buffalo, New York residents Tanashia Bradley, Dwight Wilson, and Ashley Clemons, are wanted for stealing from and Ulta Beauty in Wilkes-Barre […]
