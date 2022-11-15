ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Hinkley Point C construction work resumes after site death

Construction work at a nuclear power station site has restarted after the death of a worker. Work had been on hold at Hinkley Point C in Somerset since Sunday when a man, believed to be aged in his 40s, died at the site. Avon and Somerset Police said a man...
BBC

Strike planned but EIS ready to consider new offer

Andrea Bradley says teachers are hopeful of receiving a "more substantial" pay offer this week. Speaking to the Sunday Show, the EIS (Educational Institute of Scotland) general secretary said teacher strikes were still planned to go ahead, which would see the closure of "almost all schools" in Scotland. Ms Bradley...
BBC

Cost of living: Local supermarket boom as inflation jumps

A Welsh supermarket chain has said that the cost of living crisis has led to a boom in business. It comes as latest inflation figures show that prices rose by 11.1% in the year to October - a 41-year high. CK Foodstores said the rising cost of petrol meant customers...
BBC

Search continues for woman 'swept away' by river

A search for a woman who is believed to have fallen into the River Don during Friday's weather warning is continuing. Police resumed the search at first light on Saturday after it was stood down overnight. Emergency services were called to the river near Monymusk in Aberdeenshire on Friday afternoon...

