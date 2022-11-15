ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.3 The Fan

The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima: Seven in Heaven - Week 10 AFC Postseason Projections

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23MCvT_0jBLdi3l00

Ken and Lima go Seven in Heaven where they project the AFC playoff picture. Ken and Lima on who will finish at the top of the AFC postseason and if the Browns will make the playoffs.

Ken: 1 KC, 2 BAL, 3 MIA, 4 TEN, 5 BUF, 6 CIN, 7 NE

Lima: 1 KC, 2 BAL, 3 BUF, 4 TEN, 5 MIA, 6 CIN, 7 NYJ

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!

Comments / 0

Related
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy