Des Moines, IA

Ask Axios: Where do Des Moines' collected leaves go?

By Linh Ta
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Nz25z_0jBLdNic00

As we finish up raking up our leaves for the season, Axios Des Moines reader Colby Campbell asks:

  • "What is the final destination for the stuff that goes in the green-lid bin?"

Answer: If you live in Des Moines, your composted leaves go to Metro Waste Authority's east landfill in Mitchellville, where there is a special site for compostable materials, Peter Zemensky, a spokesperson for the city told Axios.

  • Yard waste is ground, turned and maintained for nine to 12 months as it decomposes into compost, said Metro Waste Authority spokesperson Emily Logan.
  • From there, it turns into " Grow Gold Compost ," which can be purchased through retailers in the metro.

Of note: The Compost It! program will end for the season next week on your normal collection day.

Axios Des Moines, anchored by Jason Clayworth and Linh Ta, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

