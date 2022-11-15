ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin's skyline set to be taller than the rest of Texas

By Asher Price
Axios Austin
Axios Austin
 5 days ago

Austin's super-tower arms race has a new entrant.

Driving the news: Austin-based real estate developer Wilson Capital announced plans Monday for Wilson Tower, an 80-story apartment building at 410 E. Fifth St.

  • At 1,035 feet, it will be the tallest tower in Texas upon completion, per Austin Towers — besting the Waterline, under construction on Red River Street, by a baker's dozen.

Why it matters: Austin is the new Gotham.

  • Once upon a time — circa 1890 — the Capitol building towered over Austin's low-slung saloons and mule-drawn trolleys running up and down muddy ruts. Now, it's dwarfed by gleaming towers of glass and steel, with Teslas whizzing about.

What they're saying: "We believe it is important to add intentionally designed density along the city's transit corridors to accommodate the unprecedented level of population growth Austin is experiencing," Taylor Wilson, founder and president of Wilson Capital, said in a statement.

Details: The 450 units will lease at market rate and the tower will include a pool deck and movie theater.

  • Units will range from 471 to 3,768 square feet, and the building will have eight floors of parking, per a company spokesperson.
  • The current average rental rate downtown is $3,200 a month for a 935-square-foot unit, real estate consultant Charles Heimsath of Capitol Market Research tells Axios.
  • Designed by HKS Austin, the building will be sheathed in a brise soleil — a sun-shading structure — to provide protection from the hot Texas sun.

Sign of the times: A floor will be dedicated to pets with a pet playroom, grooming center and dog run.

Reality check: The building may not break ground for at least six months, Heimsath said, given the permitting process — with the actual opening likely years away.

The bottom line: Even during a turbulent economic moment nationally — with tech firms key to Central Texas' growth battening down the hatches — builders continue to bet big on Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Axios

Examining free will at Austin museum

A new exhibit on the East Side asks profound, and sometimes mischievous, questions about just how much personal freedom we have in the world. Driving the news: Part performance art, part experiment, Moyo Oyelola's immersive show, titled "The Department of the People + Process" opened this month at Carver Museum, Cultural and Genealogy Center at 1165 Angelina St.
AUSTIN, TX
Axios Austin

AfroTech conference arrives in Austin

One of the largest tech conferences for Black entrepreneurs kicked off in Austin this week, bringing more than 25,000 attendees to the convention center and downtown Hilton through Thursday.Why it matters: It's the first in-person AfroTech conference since 2019, and a chance for Black founders, musicians, investors and more to converge.What they're saying: Morgan DeBaun, the co-founder and CEO of AfroTech's parent company, Blavity, told Axios that she saw Austin as the perfect city to bridge the tech conference with an inaugural music experience.DeBaun added that she hopes the conference will help Black tech workers feel supported in the industry."When...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Austin Police Department struggles to fill vacancies

Austin Police Department vacancies are continuing to climb amid staffing shortages in the city's 911 call center. Why it matters: How to approach public safety remains a lightning rod in the post-George Floyd era, with Austinites divided about police spending. Between the lines: The city and the police union are...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Austin home buying is finally easier, but not cheaper

The Austin metro area's real estate market is starting to level off, according to the latest data from Redfin/MLS. Why it matters: After two-plus years of plummeting inventory and sky-high home prices, buyers have waited a long time for a little relief. What's happening: Mortgage rates started to surge in...
AUSTIN, TX
Axios

Texas county pays for de-escalation training for election workers

Amid fears of polling site violence, Travis County officials for the first time have shelled out cash to train election workers in de-escalation techniques. Why it matters: The amount of money, while small, is an insight into how counties are spending public money as a consequence of ginned-up paranoia and agitation over "the big lie" that President Biden didn't win the 2020 election due to claims of voter fraud.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Axios Austin

Axios Austin

Austin, TX
160
Followers
294
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Austin, anchored by Nicole Cobler and Asher Price, is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/austin

Comments / 0

Community Policy