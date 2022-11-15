Read full article on original website
Kerry self-isolating with COVID as fragile COP27 climate talks enter overtime
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, his spokesperson said Friday, as the UN climate talks entered overtime at the COP27 summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. The big picture: Major issues remain in the negotiations, which were supposed to wrap up Friday. Kerry's positive...
COP27 summit yields historic deal on climate damage fund
A chaotic UN climate summit in Egypt has produced a groundbreaking agreement for wealthy industrial countries to compensate poor nations for the ravages of climate change, but the talks failed to strengthen commitments to curb the use of fossil fuels. Why it matters: It's the first formal deal to create...
Government ‘must not politicise Covid memorial plans’
Ministers warned not to put political spin on plans to commemorate UK’s experience of pandemic
Global climate conference closes with climate damage compensation deal
The COP27 global climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, wrapped early Sunday with an agreement to compensate developing countries for the damages they have suffered from climate change. While developing countries have long pushed for a fund for the suffering they have endured from climate change, wealthy countries, including the U.S., had resisted the […]
Top Pentagon official warns Middle East partners to limit China ties
The Pentagon’s top policy official warned America's partners in the Middle East on Friday that cooperating too closely with Beijing on security issues could damage their cooperation with Washington. Why it matters: The remarks by Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl at the Manama Dialogue in Bahrain signaled the administration's...
Russia's shrinking sphere of influence
One of Russia's most prominent TV hosts fumed this week at what he saw as an act of defiance from allies in the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Russia's answer to NATO. Driving the news: While Belarus voted against a UN resolution calling on Russia to pay Ukraine war reparations, Russia's...
Biden eyes expanded Guantanamo migrant center as Haiti crisis deepens
The Biden administration is preparing for the possibility of mass migration from Haiti by expanding a migrant center on Guantanamo Bay and looking into the Bahamas or Turks and Caicos for temporary new holding sites, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Haiti has been beset by gang violence, fuel shortages...
The World Cup could become a hot bed for espionage
This year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar is gearing up to be a hot spot for governments spying on their adversaries, researchers and officials cautioned this week. Driving the news: Cybersecurity firm Recorded Future released a report Thursday warning that state-sponsored hacking groups are likely to see the World Cup as "target-rich environment" for spying on foreign dignitaries and businesspeople.
Zambia's debt restructuring precedent
Zambia is restructuring its debts, and causing a stare-down battle between China, on the one hand, and the IMF and World Bank, on the other. Why it matters: Eventually, either China or the MDBs are going to have to blink. An important precedent will be set either way. How it...
IAEA board orders Iran to cooperate with probe into 3 undeclared sites
The International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors on Thursday passed a resolution censuring Iran for not with cooperating with the agency's investigation into traces of uranium found at three sites not declared by the Iranian government. Why it matters: It's not the first resolution passed by the board against...
