Eater
Randy’s Donuts Celebrates 70 Years With a Giant Block Party and Throwback Prices
Randy’s Donuts turns 70 today, and LA’s iconic doughnut maker marks the milestone by offering throwback 70-cent prices on any classic doughnut. The price applies while visiting any Randy’s location from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. today, with a 12-doughnut limit per person. If heading to Inglewood, there’s new anniversary merchandise available for sale in-store and online. In addition, Inglewood’s mayor will also be on-site, with a DJ, photo booth, and free Pink’s Hot Dogs until there are none left.
WeHo will re-stripe Sunset Blvd. starting Monday
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the City of West Hollywood’s traffic-striping contractor will begin re-striping and refreshing all existing roadway markings and legends on Sunset Boulevard between Cory Avenue and Havenhurst Drive (city limit to city limit). Work will involve refreshing all roadway striping and legends in thermo-plastic. Work...
Hertzberg concedes race to Horvath
Sen. Bob Hertzberg conceded the race for County Supervisor to his opponent, WeHo Councilmember Lindsey Horvath, as votes continued to be counted. As of Thursday, Horvath was 19,542 votes ahead of Hertzberg, with a total of 227,561 to his 208,019. Hertzberg released a statement to his supporters Thursday. “With the...
Man missing in WeHo
A middle-aged man has gone missing in West Hollywood. Shawn Kelby Lee, who goes by Kelby, mid-40s to early 50s, hasn’t been seen since last week. He was staying with friends at an apartment on the 1200 block of North Hayworth Ave. in West Hollywood when an unknown situation arose that forced him out onto the streets.
Art book dealer Dagny Corcoran has died
Dagny Corcoran, a prominent figure in the Los Angeles art scene for many years, has died at age 77. Corcoran was known as the curator and owner of the bookstore Art Catalogues, which she opened on Santa Monica Blvd. in West Hollywood in the late 1970s. According to theartnewpsaper.com, Corcoran...
Will Council chop two lanes off of Fountain Avenue?
Adding bike lanes would worsen traffic, reduce parking spaces for residents, according to city’s study. At their first post-election meeting on Monday night, City Council will try to tackle one of the campaign season’s true hot-button topics — bike lanes on Fountain Ave. Councilmembers will be presented...
This California pastry shop is considered the ‘best’ in the state, according to Yelp
Fans of the bakery say croissants and macarons are must-try items.
NOV. 15: Future of Plummer Park envisioning
The City of West Hollywood invites members of the community to participate in a new process to envision the future of Plummer Park. City staff members from the City’s Urban Design and Architecture Studio will host an informal in-person listening and visioning Open House on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Plummer Park’s Fiesta Hall, located at 7377 Santa Monica Boulevard. Drop-ins are welcome and no RSVP is required. Refreshments will be provided.
hotelbusiness.com
Fertitta acquires Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel
Tilman J. Fertitta has acquired the Montage Laguna Beach Resort Hotel overlooking the Pacific Ocean along the California coastline. “I am truly thrilled to acquire this world-renowned property and add one of America’s most iconic trophy resorts to our luxury hotel portfolio,” said Fertitta. “I have been traveling to Laguna Beach for over 30 years. It is one of my favorite places to visit and one of the most beautiful areas in the world. The Montage is a stunning oceanfront property and one of the premier hotel brands in the world.”
This Is What A $1.8K Apartment Looks Like In Los Angeles & People Have Mixed Feelings (VIDEO)
Finding a quality, cheap apartment in Los Angeles is like finding a needle in a haystack. According to Rent, the cost of living in the City of Angels is 51.9% higher than the national average. To make matters worse, rental prices are 134% higher than the national average, with the typical one-bedroom apartment costing around $2,807 a month.
kusi.com
Report: Jay Leno Burned in Car Fire at Burbank Garage
LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Comedian and former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno was undergoing treatment Monday for burn injuries suffered in a fire at his vintage car garage in Burbank. TMZ reported that one of Leno’s vintage cars erupted in flames for unknown reasons Sunday. According to...
Body found near L.A. riverbed in Long Beach
A body was found on Monday near the Los Angeles River in Long Beach, and an investigation was underway, authorities said. The body was discovered about 6:20 a.m.
Chelsea Byers maintains lead over John Duran
Chelsea Byers maintained her slim lead over John Duran in the West Hollywood City Council election, according to the latest counts released Tuesday. Byers now has 3,010 votes, just 26 votes ahead of former City Councilmember John Duran (2,984 votes). The count continues almost a week after Election Day. More...
Body found floating in Los Angeles River
An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
Gunman shoots, kills woman in historic downtown Los Angeles hotel building
Police are searching for a gunman after a woman was fatally shot at the historic Hayward Hotel building in downtown Los Angeles late Monday night. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 200 block of West 6th Street at the Hayward Hotel, which a Los Angeles Police Department lieutenant said is “now […]
DEC. 3: Kings Road Off-Leash Dog Park listening session
The City of West Hollywood wants to hear from the public about a proposed plan for an off-leash dog park at Kings Road Park. The City will host an in-person listening session, which will include City staff and members of a Public Facilities Commission Ad Hoc Subcommittee focused on the proposed Kings Road Off-Leash Dog Park. The session will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Kings Road Park Community Meeting Room, located at 1000 N. Kings Road. The City invites all interested community members, neighbors, property owners, and stakeholders to attend. RSVP is not required.
