1 dead, suspect wanted in McDowell Co. stabbing
Officers responded to the Grandview Station Shopping Center on Sugar Hill Road in Marion in reference to a stabbing. According to the officers, they found Alfredo Guardian Magana, 45, "critically injured."
Asheville man sentenced after 2020 shooting of teen
An Asheville man was sentenced on Thursday in connection to a shooting that happened in 2020.
WLOS.com
Upstate SC woman who suffers from schizophrenia reported missing
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for a missing person who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia. Zandra King, 74, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2022 at Hwy 414 in Travelers Rest driving a white 2007...
Missing Greenville Co. girl found
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
WLOS.com
Deveron Roberts sentenced to life in 2020 shooting death of teen in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office said Deveron Roberts, who was found guilty of killing 18-year-old Antwan Eddings in 2020, has been sentenced to life without parole. Authorities were called to Fayetteville Street in Asheville about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. That's where officers found...
Man faces drug charge after chase in Oconee Co.
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine after a chase Wednesday in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Clifford Jacob Ricketts with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and trafficking in methaphetamine. According to investigators, […]
WLOS.com
UPDATE: Missing teenager found safe, Rutherford County authorities say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday evening that Carter Hewes had been found and was safe. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing teenager. Authorities say, Carter Hewes, 17, was last seen Thursday, Nov. 17,...
WLOS.com
Asheville police should apply for grant to help pay for bulletproof vests, committee says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Public Safety Committee voted to recommend that the city council allow the Asheville Police Department to apply for a grant that would help pay for bulletproof vests. The grant would require a $10,000 match from the city to help pay for the police protective gear.
FOX Carolina
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM
The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
Greenville Co. man missing, deputies ask for public help
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man that was last seen in September.
WLTX.com
74-year-old woman missing since Nov. 1 found safe, deputies say
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. — Deputies say a 74-year-old woman in Greenville County has been found and is safe. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, the woman hadn't been seen since Nov. 1 when she was on Hwy. 414 in Traveler's Rest. Investigators were particularly concerned since the woman...
WLOS.com
On Henderson Co. Toy Run's 25th anniversary, bikers deliver 100s of toys for foster kids
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Motorcyclists revved up their engines once again for a good cause on Saturday, Nov. 19. The 25th annual Henderson County Toy Run took place with hundreds of bikers gathering together to do their part in making sure foster children of Henderson County have an exciting and happy Christmas.
Hendersonville woman sentenced for murder charge
A Hendersonville woman was sentenced Monday in connection to a deadly shooting.
mytjnow.com
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway
On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
FOX Carolina
Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate
FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
Man attacked, robbed while walking in downtown Asheville
A man was attacked and robbed last week while walking back to his hotel in downtown Asheville.
iheart.com
Winterfest at Tryon Resort
Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after tractor-trailer crash
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville emergency crews responded Thursday morning to a tractor-trailer that had flipped in Jackson’s Curve on I-240 east near Patton Avenue. Authorities say the driver of the truck was trapped for a while before being freed and transported to Mission Hospital. No information has...
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks hosting Hard 2 Recycle event Saturday in south Asheville
Asheville GreenWorks will hold a Hard 2 Recycle event Saturday, Nov. 19 in Skyland. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, residents can bring their items to recycle to T.C. Roberson. Accepted items include things like electronics, old phones and cords, some types of Styrofoam and desktop and laptop computers.
