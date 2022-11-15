ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upstate SC woman who suffers from schizophrenia reported missing

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WLOS) — Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina are conducting an active search for a missing person who reportedly suffers from schizophrenia. Zandra King, 74, was last seen on Nov. 1, 2022 at Hwy 414 in Travelers Rest driving a white 2007...
Deveron Roberts sentenced to life in 2020 shooting death of teen in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney's Office said Deveron Roberts, who was found guilty of killing 18-year-old Antwan Eddings in 2020, has been sentenced to life without parole. Authorities were called to Fayetteville Street in Asheville about 5:30 a.m. on Jan. 13. That's where officers found...
Man faces drug charge after chase in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Wednesday for trafficking methamphetamine after a chase Wednesday in Oconee County. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office charged 27-year-old Clifford Jacob Ricketts with failure to stop for a blue light, possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime and trafficking in methaphetamine. According to investigators, […]
On the Town: 11/17 @ 8AM

The woman pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and concealment of death. An Upstate student has been charged. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Highlighting what's happening this weekend including the Hendersonville market, Holiday Light Safari and Mistletoe at the Mill. Missing man last seen at motel in Anderson. Updated:...
Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway

On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
Woman found dead inside truck in Upstate

FOX Carolina's Brookley Cromer has the details. Today's food truck Friday is serving up wings with Too Sauc'd Up. It's time to deck the halls at the historic Kilgore Lewis House. Child hit in front of Upstate school. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details.
Deputies searching for missing teen in Rutherford Co.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen. Deputies say 13-year-old Abigail Garcia was last seen near Sunshine Lake Road on Wednesday, Nov. 16 wearing a red hoodie and red sweatpants. Garcia is five foot inches tall, weighs about 140...
Winterfest at Tryon Resort

Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
One transported to the hospital after tractor-trailer crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville emergency crews responded Thursday morning to a tractor-trailer that had flipped in Jackson’s Curve on I-240 east near Patton Avenue. Authorities say the driver of the truck was trapped for a while before being freed and transported to Mission Hospital. No information has...
