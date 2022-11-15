ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Meadows casino could go smoke free

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Smoking inside Prairie Meadows has been reduced to one section of the casino and even that area may go smoke-free at some point, CEO Gary Palmer tells Axios.

  • The current indoor smoking area makes up less than 5% of the overall casino space.

Why it matters: Prairie Meadows is the largest casino in Iowa and its decisions could influence the policies at other gambling facilities.

  • Casinos across the nation are increasingly adopting smoke-free policies, citing employee and customer safety as well as their long-term business models, the New York Times reports.

Catch up fast : Casinos were exempted from a 2008 Iowa law that made most public places smoke-free.

  • Prairie Meadows was temporarily smoke-free after reopening during the pandemic in 2020.

What's happening : The casino doesn't track smoking but Palmer estimates the amount of its customers who smoke has dropped from 60% to 25% in the last two decades.

  • There's no immediate plan to consider a complete ban but "I wouldn't rule it out," Palmer told Axios.

Of note : Prairie Meadows has spent millions of dollars on air filtration systems and believes smoke is largely contained to the designated area, Palmer noted.

State of play : Iowa's casino industry has resisted legislative changes in recent years to require their facilities to go smoke free, arguing they would lose customers.

  • Native American tribes have been quicker to adopt a national no-smoking movement in casinos, including some in Iowa .

Between the lines : The industry's longtime paradigm assumed smokers played more.

  • But that view excludes a large part of the public who don't want to come to a smoky casino, the Times reported.

DES MOINES, IA
