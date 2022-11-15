ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Myrtle Beach author publishes novel inspired by Grand Strand

By Taylor Maresca
WBTW News13
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Kelly Burton is a mother of five, a marathon runner and an author.

Her fourth book, “Run This Way,” just hit the shelves, and the people and places in the book are inspired by none other than the Grand Strand.

“Run This Way” is the third book in a series that follows main-character Jessie as she navigates a world full of love, grief, friends and family. Jessie lives in Surfside Beach, and she and the other characters in the novel frequent several favorite spots on the Grand Strand. “

“They hang out at Tidal Creek Brewery a lot, at Mozzarella’s, in the Bagel Factory, Dead Dog Saloon, Neal and Pam’s,” Burton said. “So, lots of fun places that we all frequent as well as the pier and the beach and places like that.”

Burton has published four books in less than two years. It is a feat she did not think she would be able to accomplish but a goal she has had since she was a little girl. She said the process of writing a book varies, and there is a lot that goes into it.

“How do we publish? Where do we publish? How does this work? How do I market?” Burton said. “I would say about a year, or a little less from starting like line one, page one to, ‘Hey, my book is published, let’s celebrate.’”

Burton said her writing process is fun because she immerses herself in the characters’ lives.

“The bulk of the story kind of came out at once, and then I read through it once and sent it to my editor, was like, ‘have fun,’” Burton said. “It worked out because it’s an immersive experience. I’m kind of living and breathing the characters. I listen to their music and talk about them all the time, like they’re real people.”

Between raising a family, working full-time and training for long-distance races, Burton said she squeezes in her writing wherever she can.

“Sitting on the couch, writing. Sitting on the porch, writing. In the school pickup, writing,” Burton said. “Sometimes when I run I will stop and record lines on my phone because it just comes.”

Having had the dream of becoming an author since grade school, realizing her dream not only once but four times over is an overwhelming feeling.

“It took a long time for me to make the time and have the confidence to truly pursue it, and here we are,” Burton said. “It’s never too late.”

“Run This Way” and Burton’s other books are all available on Amazon, in local bookstores and at Barnes and Noble in the Market Common.

