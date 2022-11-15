ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mark your calendar for these 3 Texas college basketball games

By Maxwell Millington, Asher Price
 5 days ago

College hoops are back.

What's happening: The Longhorns' men's squad will be tested at home Wednesday against championship contender Gonzaga.

The big picture: The University of Texas women's basketball team is ranked third nationally, and the men's squad is 11th in the latest AP polls.

  • Last year's men's team won a game in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, before losing in the second round.
  • The women's team, which finished the NCAA tournament with an Elite 8 loss , lost to fifth-ranked Connecticut on Monday.

State of play: This year's men's edition includes five returning players, a point guard transfer who was the Big 12's freshman of the year last season at Iowa State, and two freshmen McDonald’s All-Americans.

Between the lines: One of the freshmen, Arterio Morris, remains eligible while prosecutors in Denton County decide whether to pursue a misdemeanor assault charge from an arrest on June 2 after an alleged altercation with an ex-girlfriend, per the Austin American-Statesman .

Zoom out: Men's coach Chris Beard and women's coach Vic Schaefer have reestablished UT basketball as a force after years of underachievement.

Details: Tipoff in the Gonzaga game is 8:30pm Wednesday at the Moody Center.

  • Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here .

Plus: Here are two more intriguing men's basketball matchups in Texas this season.

1. Baylor vs. TCU

Both teams are expected to be good this season, but TCU will be trying to win a game at Baylor for the first time since 2018.

  • Date: Jan. 4, 8pm.
  • Location: Ferrell Center, Waco.
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN or buy tickets here .

2. Houston vs. SMU

Perhaps the best Houston team since Phi Slamma Jama faces their rivals from Dallas for the 91st time overall.

  • Date: Jan. 5, 6pm.
  • Location: Fertitta Center, Houston.
  • Ways to watch: Watch on ESPN2 or buy tickets here .

