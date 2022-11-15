Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KXLY
Warming trend gets going on Sunday – Matt
Warmer weather is on the way, but it will come with some wet weather too. It won’t warm up fast enough to take snow out of the picture, so snow or a wintry mix is likely as a storm passes over on Tuesday. Right now snow amounts look fairly...
KXLY
The cold weather bottoms out this weekend – Matt
The cold weather is finally coming to an end, but not before going out with a bang. It is going to be a frigid start to this weekend. As we start to warm, the odds for stormy weather will start heating up too. Keep an eye on Tuesday for mountain snow and a wintry mix in the valleys and lowlands that could impact your holiday travel plans. We’ll be keeping you updated through the weekend on this storm.
KXLY
Sunshine with winds, feels colder than it is – Mark
A front passing today will bring in some northeast winds, causing wind chills. Highs today will be below-average with temperatures around freezing. Overnight lows are the coldest we have seen this season. It will start warming up next week with a chance of rain or snow midweek. Plan your day.
KXLY
The coldest weather of the season in the forecast – Kris
We are tracking the coldest weather of the season so far! Overnight lows will bottom out in the single digits and low teens Thursday – Saturday nights. BRRR! Temperatures Friday morning will drop to the lowest readings of the season so far. However, the winds will be much calmer than they were on Thursday, so it might not feel as cold. Despite the unseasonably chilly weather, Friday will be a beautiful, sunny day. Highs will top out in the lower 30s, which is about 10 degrees below average.
KXLY
Sunny cold days and clear, very cold nights – Mark
The skies will be clear throughout the day and night, but temperatures will stay very cold. Wear layers and stay warm as you go out for your walks with or without the dog. Early morning temperatures will be potentially in the single digits with slight warming throughout the day and very cold overnight lows. It’ll be dry and very cold statewide.
KXLY
Sunny & cold today and through the weekend – Mark
Our current high pressure will keep us cloud-free and very cold with arctic air hanging out until the start of next week. Clouds and slow warming into Thanksgiving with the best chance of showers Tuesday. Plan my day. Morning starts with bitter cold conditions and a clear sky. Dress in...
Officials say the 4 slain University of Idaho students are victims
Officials say all four University of Idaho students who were found dead inside a home near campus are considered victims in the case, but police have yet to release the cause of deaths.
koze.com
Moscow murder victims identified
The Moscow Police Department today released the names of the four University of Idaho students who were found dead at around. noon yesterday after officials received a call regarding an unconscious person. “Upon arrival, officers discovered four individuals who were deceased,” an updated press release says. These individuals have...
KXLY
Bonner County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing juvenile
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho — The Bonner County Sheriff’s Office is requesting public information on the whereabouts of missing juvenile Julianna Woods. It is unknown where Woods was last seen, or what clothing Woods was last seen wearing. Anyone with information is asked to call Bonner County Dispatch at...
Comments / 0