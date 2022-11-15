According to Red Cross (Wisconsin) Regional Communications Director Justin Kern, the CDC has seen an indication of an early and serious spike of the flu in several states. The increased seasonal illness takes a toll on the population of healthy and capable donors, putting the blood supply for patients at risk. To ensure that the blood supplies remain stable and encourage more people to step and donate. Until November 22 the Red Cross will give a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. The Red Cross has a special offer for those who donate during the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 23-27) will get a Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Those who donate between Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card, courtesy of Amazon. If you have had your flu shot don’t forget that if you are feeling well enough that you can still donate blood today.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO