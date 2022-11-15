Read full article on original website
What has been called, by some, the “Holy Grail” of Wisconsin’s hunting season – the gun deer season – begins a half hour before local sunrise on Saturday, November 19. In Sheboygan County that translates roughly to 6:20 a.m. At about that same moment, more licensed and armed hunters will be roaming Wisconsin lands than were U.S. soldiers operating in Viet Nam, whose numbers peaked at 543,482 on April 30, 1969.
A good detective will look through trash to find the truth behind a story that might appear to be something else. In the case of COVID-19, that trash is the wastewater that’s processed through public utilities in Plymouth and Sheboygan. Wastewater contains the unwritten record of infections in the...
According to Red Cross (Wisconsin) Regional Communications Director Justin Kern, the CDC has seen an indication of an early and serious spike of the flu in several states. The increased seasonal illness takes a toll on the population of healthy and capable donors, putting the blood supply for patients at risk. To ensure that the blood supplies remain stable and encourage more people to step and donate. Until November 22 the Red Cross will give a $10 e-gift card by email to a merchant of choice. The Red Cross has a special offer for those who donate during the Thanksgiving holiday (Nov. 23-27) will get a Red Cross beanie, while supplies last. Those who donate between Nov. 28-Dec. 15 will receive a $10 Amazon.com Gift Card, courtesy of Amazon. If you have had your flu shot don’t forget that if you are feeling well enough that you can still donate blood today.
