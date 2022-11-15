Read full article on original website
Related
Food Stamps: What Is the Maximum SNAP EBT Benefit for 2023?
Each year, the U.S. government calculates the new maximum benefit for food stamp (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, or SNAP) recipients based on inflation. SNAP Benefits: How Long Do They...
Where Are Home Prices Plummeting Most?
If the housing market has felt like an ongoing nightmare to potential homeowners over the last couple of years, this headline offers a bit of respite. According to Realtor.com, there are 10 cities...
‘Rampant profiteering’: Unite asks Ofgem to cap power distributors’ profits
The companies responsible for bringing electricity to UK homes have been accused of “rampant profiteering” by a leading union that is calling for the energy regulator to cap their earnings. Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, has written to Ofgem to ask it to clamp down on “excessive”...
Comments / 0