If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When something is Jennifer Aniston-approved, we can’t help but swoon over it. When news broke that she adored the Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, we started looking more into the celebrity-loved brand. Not only is Mario Badescu Anniston-approved, but celebs like Martha Stewart, Kylie Jenner, Bella Hadid, Naomi Campbell, and Gwyneth Paltrow adore the brand’s products. While many adore the viral Drying Lotion and sprays, people need to know about their powerful collagen cream. Buy: Mario Badescu Elasto-Collagen Night Cream $18.01, originally $20.00 The Mario...

14 MINUTES AGO