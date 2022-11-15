Read full article on original website
chevydetroit.com
Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Teenager shot near tree lighting in Downtown Detroit -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 15-year-old shot near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. A teenager was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident...
Detroit News
Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location
Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
Where to eat on Thanksgiving in metro Detroit if you don’t want to cook
Nobody got time to be slaving over a stove and washing dishes
House of Dank Brings Back Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive
The cannabis retailer will host their annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive Tuesday, November, 22nd at four of their Michigan locations. Free turkeys will be distributed to families and individuals when the doors open at each House of Dank, while supplies last.
Detroit mom baked sweet potato pies for years. Then she turned it into a business.
The year was 2011. The location was the kitchen at Linda Cummings’ northwest Detroit home. And Cummings’ 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter had an important announcement to make. “Mom, we want to go to U of M,” the 59-year-old Cummings said recently in her best "kid’s voice," as she replayed the moment when...
ClickOnDetroit.com
What to know about Royal Oak ice rink that just opened to public
ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An ice skating rink opened in Downtown Royal Oak on Saturday, here’s what you should know if you plan on going skating. The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend Presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Here’s a festive way to say cheers to the holiday spirits
Now that the holiday season has officially arrived, festive-themes at bars are sprouting up all over the D. Miracle at Oakland in Ferndale, a popular Christmas pop-up bar, is returning, and Lani Ingersoll, the head bartender, joined “Live in the D” with co-host Jason Carr to discuss the event.
Move over, Buddy's. This Detroit pizzeria is being called a "must try"
Buddy's may be the first to offer Detroit-style pizza, the pizza with Wisconsin brick cheese and sauce all the way over to its thick, caramelized crust. But there may be a pizza joint doing it better.
ClickOnDetroit.com
UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019
DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
DETROIT – From Christmas trees to festive lights, you’ll feel the holiday spirit around every corner of Metro Detroit. Hamilton (Fisher Theatre), through December 4: One of Broadway’s toughest tickets to get is back in Detroit. The groundbreaking Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda will play an extended three-week engagement at the Fisher. Hamilton plays Tuesday through Sundays with matinees on the weekend. Tickets start at $69, limited availability. Schedule and tickets here.
Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families
(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old shot in neck near Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit
DETROIT – A 15-year-old was shot near the Campus Martius tree lighting in Downtown Detroit. The incident occurred hours after the tree lightning Friday (Nov. 19) night on Griswold Street and Michigan Avenue. Detroit police Chief James White says there were two groups of teenagers who got into some...
Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years
(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit Starbucks forced to close after PETA protesters encased feet in concrete, blocked entrance
DETROIT – A Starbucks in Detroit was forced to close on Friday after four protesters blocked the entrance by encasing their feet in concrete. Four PETA supporters protested Starbucks’ upcharge of non-dairy milk by encasing their feet in concrete and blocking the store’s entrance for four hours with signs and chants.
Radio Ink
WCSX Weekend DJ Scott Shepard Dies
Scott Shepard, a weekend DJ at Detroit’s classic rock station WCSX (94.7 FM), died on Saturday, November 12 at the age of 49. The cause of death was not known. His passing was first announced on WCSX’s website. Shepard worked for WCSX for two decades, according to an...
Cars line several blocks to receive free turkeys from Flint non-profit
FLINT, MI -- Three at a time, volunteers and workers waved cars into the Sylvester Broome Empowerment Village parking lot. Like an assembly line, SBEV employees handed free turkeys to those in the vehicles. The workers braved the snow and cold Thursday, Nov. 17 for a Turkey Drive event at...
MetroTimes
Metro Detroit’s best restaurants, food, and drink of 2022, according to our readers
We asked, and you answered: the results are finally in for our Best of Detroit poll. Here are the best metro Detroit restaurants, bars, and more of 2022, according to you, our readers. You can see the rest of the Best of Detroit winners in this week’s issue.
Kum & Go is ‘kumming’ to Detroit
The chain plans to open more than 50 convenience stores in Michigan
ClickOnDetroit.com
Snow winding down; colder temperatures remain for Metro Detroit to end the weekend
We’re keeping an eye on the lake effect snow machine across the Western Portion of the state this morning that will begin to wind down as we work throughout your Sunday. If you’ve got plans traveling West of Lansing, you’ll want to keep an eye on road conditions as the snow winds down.
