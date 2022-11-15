ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Birria is Metro Detroit’s hottest food craze

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few months, you’ve probably heard of or seen birria tacos. This delectable taco from the western state of Jalisco, Mexico isn’t exactly new, but it’s having quite the moment thanks to social media influencers. In the Detroit area, the birria taco craze started years ago with a few taco trucks and sit-down restaurants on the city’s southwest side. Today, there are dozens of restaurants offering their take on birria tacos all across the Metro Detroit area.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit Soul to host preview event at their forthcoming second location

Brothers Jerome Brown and Samuel VanBuren opened Detroit Soul as a carryout restaurant on Eight Mile in 2015, and next month they’ll celebrate a second location catering to dine-in customers. Offering soul food with healthier options using locally sourced ingredients, the second location for Detroit Soul will be on...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

What to know about Royal Oak ice rink that just opened to public

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – An ice skating rink opened in Downtown Royal Oak on Saturday, here’s what you should know if you plan on going skating. The Rink at Royal Oak Grand Opening Weekend Presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union will be on Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20.
ROYAL OAK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s a festive way to say cheers to the holiday spirits

Now that the holiday season has officially arrived, festive-themes at bars are sprouting up all over the D. Miracle at Oakland in Ferndale, a popular Christmas pop-up bar, is returning, and Lani Ingersoll, the head bartender, joined “Live in the D” with co-host Jason Carr to discuss the event.
FERNDALE, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019

DETROIT – The UniverSoul Circus returns to Detroit for the first time since 2019. This is a circus unlike any you’ve seen before. Celebrating urban pop culture from around the world, UniverSoul Circus takes a fresh and cool approach to circus arts, theater and music. Performances vary from a Caribbean fusion troupe, Zhukau acrobatic troupe to Havana Skaters and Mongolian dancers and acrobats.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 10 things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

DETROIT – From Christmas trees to festive lights, you’ll feel the holiday spirit around every corner of Metro Detroit. Hamilton (Fisher Theatre), through December 4: One of Broadway’s toughest tickets to get is back in Detroit. The groundbreaking Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda will play an extended three-week engagement at the Fisher. Hamilton plays Tuesday through Sundays with matinees on the weekend. Tickets start at $69, limited availability. Schedule and tickets here.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Puff Cannabis giving away thousands of turkeys to Metro Detroit families

(CBS DETROIT) - Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, and Puff Cannabis is stepping up to make sure Metro Detroit families have what they need for the holiday.Starting Friday, the marijuana dispensary plans to give away more than 1,700 turkeys to people in need. The giveaway is happening at three of the company's store locations. Friday, Nov. 18, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Puff Cannabis, 44825 Van Dyke Ave., UticaMonday, Nov. 21, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 11941 Joseph Campau Ave., HamtramckTuesday, Nov. 22, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.Puff Cannabis, 2 Ajax Dr., Madison HeightsTurkeys will be given away on a first-come, first-serve...
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan Barber School celebrates 75 years

(CBS DETROIT) - Seventy-five years ago, Forest "Foots" Green opened the Michigan Barber School on 2024 Hastings Street in Detroit with the intent to present Black people with another career option to support themselves. The family-owned and operated business is one of the oldest continuously operated barber schools in the country. Since that time, the school has moved to 8990 Grand River Ave. and is currently operated by his son Saul Green."Michigan Barber School has such a rich history, when you hear about people cutting hair and just barber services period across the Metro Detroit area, you always hear about Michigan Barber...
DETROIT, MI
Radio Ink

WCSX Weekend DJ Scott Shepard Dies

Scott Shepard, a weekend DJ at Detroit’s classic rock station WCSX (94.7 FM), died on Saturday, November 12 at the age of 49. The cause of death was not known. His passing was first announced on WCSX’s website. Shepard worked for WCSX for two decades, according to an...
DETROIT, MI

