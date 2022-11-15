ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville library launches Dolly Parton card

The Nashville Public Library has the perfect holiday gift for people who want to carry a little bit of Dolly Parton wherever they go.The library has released a limited-edition library card featuring the one-of-a-kind country queen and literacy icon.State of play: The card of many colors promotes Parton's Imagination Library. It is available now at all 21 library locations — until they run out.Existing cardholders can get the new design for free and keep their library card number.Why it matters: Library officials want to encourage more kids to read and raise awareness for the Imagination Library, which sends registered children a new book every month from birth until they turn 5.The international program currently ships out about 2 million books monthly, per the Associated Press.What they're saying: "If Dolly Parton were just a musical legend and cultural icon, it'd still be a great honor to work with her. But she's also a reading ambassador, who understands and loves the power of books to transform lives," Library interim director Terri Luke said in a statement."We couldn't ask for a better partner."
Fans look back on favorite Exit/In memories as iconic Nashville venue changes hands

The changing of the guard at Exit/In has stirred up decades of memories for local music fans.Driving the news: When we reported this week about longtime operator Chris Cobb and his wife Telisha Cobb ending their tenure there, we asked readers for their favorite Exit/In memories.Your recollections paint a picture of why Exit/In is so beloved in Nashville. Fans got the chance to see bands perform in a 500-person venue before they went on to sell out arenas.What they're saying: Alan B. shared two memories of Exit/In. He recalled pop-rock hitmakers Train playing there and handing out CDs recorded of...
