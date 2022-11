Dallas should create a mobility equity council focused on ensuring Black and Hispanic residents in the southern sector have equal access to transportation, according to a new report by the nonprofit Urban Institute. State of play: Dallas is the 12th most segregated city in the country, according to 2020 Census data, and most transit-dependent residents live in South Dallas.Many of them reside more than a quarter-mile from the nearest bus or more than a half-mile from a train station. Why it matters: Dallas' top leaders have acknowledged the city's racist past and are now faced with making systemic changes to...

