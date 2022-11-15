Elderly Texans face big burdens

Economic instability, loneliness and food insecurity will be the biggest burdens on elderly Texans over the next year, per a report by Alignment Health, a Medicare Advantage provider covering the state.

Why it matters: Health care institutions and advocacy organizations are preparing for a wave of more Baby Boomers who will reach retirement age in the next few years and compete over already-limited resources for aging Americans.

The big picture: An estimated 10,000 people turn 65 every day in the U.S., and the population of older adults is expected to double over the next few decades.

Zoom in: Almost 4 million people in Texas are older than 65 and 3.3 million are just a few years away from turning 65, per 2020 Census data.

31% of elderly Texans surveyed — compared to 25% of seniors nationwide — expect to have trouble paying for medical bills, medications and medical supplies in the next year, according to the Alignment Health report.

19% said they won't have consistent access to nutritious foods, and 28% said trouble paying medical bills will be their biggest obstacle to care next year.

Yes, but: It's possible the numbers are even higher because many seniors don't feel comfortable sharing that they are struggling financially.

Threat level: The COVID pandemic and rising costs of living continue to weigh on elderly Americans nationwide, the Alignment Health data shows.

1 in 5 seniors surveyed said they feel more isolated now than they did a year ago.

1 in 6 report having medical debt, and half of them say their debt is more than a month of living expenses.

Renae Perry, who helps run Dallas-based The Senior Source , says she's heard of many North Texans delaying their retirement or returning to work after retirement to keep up with their expenses.

What they're saying: "Seniors have gotten us to this point as a country. They've built our infrastructure, they've created this great prosperity, they've fought in wars — but many struggle as they get up in years, as they retire, and try to make do on limited income," Adam Wolk, a regional chief medical officer for Alignment Health, tells Axios.

What seniors want: A monthly grocery allowance and 24-hour telehealth access are the two most desired benefits across the country.

Money for hearing aids was also a popular ask among elderly Texans.

Of note: Texas has the highest percentage of uninsured residents per capita, but it's one of 11 states that hasn't expanded Medicaid.

Expansion could help over 1 million Texans access federal health insurance coverage, but its chances of approval in the GOP-led state legislature are next to nil .

Perry says she hopes to see more serious conversations about Medicaid expansion and more protections for seniors in the upcoming legislative session.

Worthy of your time: The Senior Source offers many volunteer opportunities for seniors, such as mentoring at-risk youth, giving family caregivers a break, and keeping tabs on the quality of care at long-term care facilities.

"We see and hear directly from [seniors] that engaging in activities where they are contributing something meaningful to the community decreases their loneliness and increases their sense of purpose," Perry says.

There are also volunteer opportunities for younger people to help.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to say the report was from Alignment Health, not Alignment Healthcare.