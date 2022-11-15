ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunak vows not to ‘sacrifice quality for speed’ in search for trade deals

By The Newsroom
 5 days ago
The UK must not “sacrifice quality for speed” in trade negotiations, Rishi Sunak said after scathing criticism of the Australian agreement from a former Cabinet minister.

The Prime Minister, who has previously described the deal with Australia as “one-sided”, said there was always “give or take” in trade talks.

His comments came after former environment secretary George Eustice said the deals negotiated with Australia and New Zealand included provisions that were not in the economic interests of the UK, with the Government giving away “far too much” to secure the post-Brexit accords.

Mr Eustice criticised the approach adopted by then-trade secretary Liz Truss in pursuing the deals.

Mr Sunak, speaking at the G20 summit in Bali where he is expected to hold talks with Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on Wednesday, indicated he would not repeat the mistakes made by Ms Truss.

“What I would say is going forward, I want to make sure that we don’t sacrifice quality for speed when it comes to trade deals. And that’s going to be my approach,” he told the BBC.

Asked if he would ratify the Australia deal, Mr Sunak said: “In trade deals there’s always a degree of give or take and there are many positives from this deal but it is right going forward that we don’t sacrifice quality for speed.

“I want to take the time to get trade deals right. Right for Britain. I think that’s the right approach and that’s what we will do going forward.”

Related
newschain

Sunak says ‘more must be done’ to tackle climate change after Cop27 deal

The Prime Minister has said that “more must be done” to tackle climate change, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt. Rishi Sunak, who attended the global climate summit earlier this month in Egypt after originally deciding not to attend, said in a brief statement: “I welcome the progress made at Cop27, but there can be no time for complacency.
newschain

Rishi Sunak accused of shielding super-rich by maintaining non-dom tax loophole

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt of shielding the super-rich from paying their fair share of tax by refusing to abolish the non-dom loophole. The Chancellor said on Friday it would be the “wrong thing” to end the controversial arrangement for those who live in the UK but pay no tax on their offshore income.
newschain

Cabinet minister denies UK considering Swiss-style links with EU

A Cabinet minister has denied a report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU. The Sunday Times reported the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a closer relationship with the EU that avoids the current barriers to trade.
newschain

£1.5 billion ‘extra help’ for the Scottish Government, says Chancellor

The Scottish Government will receive £1.5 billion in “extra help” as a result of the autumn statement, Jeremy Hunt has said. On Thursday the Chancellor announced tax hikes and spending cuts in a bid to tamp down the inflationary pressures caused, in part, by Liz Truss’s mini budget.
newschain

‘Categorically untrue’ UK considering Swiss-style links with EU

Downing Street has labelled as “categorically untrue” a report that Rishi Sunak’s Government is considering putting the UK on the road to a Swiss-style relationship with the EU. The Sunday Times reported the move could take place over the next decade as the Government eyes up a...
newschain

Sunak says more criminals should be jailed as part of crackdown on crime

Rishi Sunak has said he wants to see more people jailed as part of a crackdown on crime, after he opened up about fearing for his children’s safety. The Prime Minister said his eldest daughter reaching the age where she wanted to walk to school by herself “brings home” the danger women and girls face.
newschain

Appeal for information over multi-incident disturbance in Bolton involving gun

Police are appealing for information over three incidents in Greater Manchester that are being treated as connected which involved a suspected gunshot, a collision between two vehicles and a car being driven into an address. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the disorder began at around 5.20pm on Saturday when they...
newschain

Malaysia faces new crisis as poll delivers hung Parliament

Malaysia tumbled into fresh political turmoil after a tightly contested general election delivered a hung Parliament with no clear winner and a surge of support for an Islamist party. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim’s reformist alliance secured the biggest gain with 83 out of 220 Parliamentary seats, but fell far short...
newschain

Russian missile shot down over Kyiv ‘contained nuclear warhead dummy’

A Russian missile downed over Kyiv was originally intended to carry a nuclear payload, according to Ukrainian officials quoted by local media. Instead, a nuclear warhead dummy was installed on the Kh-55 rocket, which was shot down on Thursday, the Strategic Communications Centre of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told the Ukraine-based Defence Express outlet.
newschain

Eric Dier feels Qatar World Cup issues put players in a ‘difficult situation’

England defender Eric Dier says it would be wrong to ignore off-field matters in Qatar but admits constant questions about the cloud hanging over this World Cup is dampening players’ excitement. The Gulf nation’s human rights record, treatment of migrant workers and oppressive LGBTQ+ laws have dominated the build-up...
newschain

Nuclear agency warns of renewed shelling at Ukrainian plant

Powerful explosions have shaken Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region that is the site of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. The global nuclear watchdog called for “urgent measures to help prevent a nuclear accident” in the Russian-occupied facility. Rafael Mariano Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy...
newschain

1.5C target on ‘life support’ after Cop27, says Sharma

Alok Sharma has warned that hopes of limiting global warming to 1.5C is “on life support”, after negotiators secured a last-minute deal at Cop27 in Egypt. The UK Government representative at the conference and the outgoing Cop26 president criticised elements of the deal, in his speech at the closing plenary session of the UN climate summit.
newschain

Emma Hayes calls for price hike as Chelsea fans pack Stamford Bridge for big win

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes called for the Women’s Super League to raise its ticket prices after the Blues clinched a 3-0 victory over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge. General admission to the match sold out well before Sunday afternoon’s kick-off, with 38,350 ultimately making the trip to west London.
newschain

Ehsan Hajsafi offers support to bereaved families in Iran ahead of England game

Iran captain Ehsan Hajsafi called for change and sent condolences to bereaved families ahead of a World Cup opener against England that pales into insignificance given the human rights atrocities taking place at home. Team Melli kick off their third successive finals appearance at the Khalifa International Stadium against Gareth...
newschain

Will Stuart still needs to learn ‘how to score a try’ despite England heroics

England’s hero prop Will Stuart is expecting finishing lessons this week despite spearheading the electrifying fightback that held New Zealand to a 25-25 draw at Twickenham. Stuart, the replacement tighthead who was making his first appearance because of a knee injury, emerged as the unexpected saviour at Twickenham by burrowing over twice from short range as the All Blacks crumbled in the final 10 minutes.
newschain

France suffer huge World Cup blow with Karim Benzema ruled out through injury

Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema has been ruled out of France’s World Cup campaign after suffering a thigh injury. The Real Madrid striker was honoured last month for his brilliant season in 2021/22, when he won a fifth Champions League title with the Spanish giants. Benzema would have...

