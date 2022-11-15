ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Cayce man found safe, back with family

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe. 49-year-old Charles Russell went missing during the afternoon of Wednesday, November, 16. Ashley Berendzen-Russell, the wife of Charles and an official with Cayce police confirmed to WACH Fox News that Charles is back...
CAYCE, SC
abcnews4.com

Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
COLUMBIA, SC
richmondobserver

RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors

ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
wach.com

Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC

