Orangeburg crash-scene turns out to be result of mid-day shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Authorities say a man is in the hospital after being shot while someone allegedly attempted to take his vehicle in Orangeburg. Investigators with the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said the incident happened around 1 p.m. on Friday in the area of 1175 Boulevard Street. Initially, officers arriving at the scene believed the 62-year-old's wounds were the result of his vehicle striking a tractor-trailer.
Armed robbery in Lexington County victim's garage, chase lead to North Charleston arrest
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina man from the Lowcountry has been arrested and charged with several crimes tied to an armed robbery in early November. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, 22-year-old Ronnison Mivalkeny Williams of Bluffton has been charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, carjacking, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime for an incident that unfolded at the victim's home.
WIS-TV
OPDS investigating after attempted carjacking in Orangeburg leaves one man with gunshot wound
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at around 1 p.m. in the parking lot of 1175 Boulevard Street. Officers arrived on the scene and found a 62-year-old man in the front driver’s side of his vehicle with wounds....
wach.com
Coroner identifies man who killed himself in Lexington County domestic violence incident
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Lexington County Coroner has identified the man found dead during a standoff at a Westgate Drive home on Tuesday. MORE STORIES LIKE THIS / Standoff at West Columbia home ends with one dead, one rescued. Coroner Margaret Fisher said 24-year-old John Thompson Greene...
abcnews4.com
Cayce man found safe, back with family
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — The Cayce Police Department reports a missing man has been found safe. 49-year-old Charles Russell went missing during the afternoon of Wednesday, November, 16. Ashley Berendzen-Russell, the wife of Charles and an official with Cayce police confirmed to WACH Fox News that Charles is back...
abccolumbia.com
Clarendon County deputies searching for white truck possibly used in theft
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO)— The Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a white Chevrolet 2500 truck that was allegedly used to steal a trailer. Deputies say the truck was used on Nov. 15 to steal a trailer containing lawn mowers and lawn equipment...
abcnews4.com
Escaped Clarendon County inmate caught, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — Update as of 1:15 p.m.: An escaped Clarendon County inmate has been caught after more than a week on the run. The U.S. Marshals Service says Shaun Wiles has been arrested without incident on Sharon Acres Lane in Lexington County. After an extensive search of...
Orangeburg's Connie Maxwell Children's Home closing in May
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A children's home in Orangeburg is closing in the spring, but staff members are doing what they can to save it. The Connie Maxwell Home provides care to eight children in Orangeburg. These children have become separated from their families for many reasons. Now the home...
wach.com
Three in Fairfield County arrested, charged for meth, cocaine, and heroin possession
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Deputies in Fairfield County have arrested and charged three men related to a series of illegal drug activities in the Mitford area of the county. On Monday, Dennis Lee, Herman Gear, and Justin Yearwood, were arrested and charged with drug possession and drug trafficking...
WIS-TV
SLED SWAT deployed to DJJ after youth disturbance
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A SLED SWAT team was deployed to the DJJ Wednesday evening in response to a disturbance. The DJJ said a group of around 10 youths at the Broad River Road facility were out of their pods. They were able to move around the campus but staff directed them back to their dorms.
wach.com
'Evil stuff': SC residents, community leaders speak out after deadly nightclub shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY (WACH) — Some long-time Columbia residents and community leaders are up in arms about what they say is an increase in gun violence on Broad River Road after a deadly shooting happened at a popular nightclub in that area. Richland County deputies say a 34-year-old man was...
abccolumbia.com
Road blocked as West Columbia Police respond to barricaded subject
West Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Police in West Columbia say they have blocked off Westgate Dr. to investigate a person barricaded in a home. Investigators say they believe it is an isolated incident and are asking people to avoid the area. This is a developing situation.
Domestic violence shooting leads to barricaded incident in West Columbia
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 300 block of Westgate Drive in West Columbia was blocked off Tuesday morning as West Columbia Police investigated a situation involving a barricaded individual. The area is off Wattling Road, near Augusta Road/US 1, close to Exit 111 to I-26 in Lexington County. West...
richmondobserver
RCSO: Needles, rifle recovered from South Carolina felon banging on doors
ROCKINGHAM — A South Carolina woman is facing several criminal charges after allegedly beating on the doors of several Richmond County homes — holding a rifle at one. Deputies responded to a call Saturday of a woman beating on the door of a home on Old Cheraw Highway, south of Rockingham, and found 33-year-old Krystal Dawn Hall still on the caller’s porch, according to a press release issued Monday by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
abcnews4.com
"They're just like us:" Sheriff's Dept. graduates first ever Muslim class
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) -- The Richland County Sheriff's Department is looking to break barriers. On Nov. 17, the local law enforcement agency hosted its first-ever graduation for its Muslim Citizens Academy at the Majid Noor Ul Huda Mosque in Columbia. More than two dozen Muslim citizens from the Mosque...
South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant in Orangeburg County breaks ground
SANTEE, S.C. — South Carolina's first peanut shelling plant is being built in Orangeburg County. Over the past year, anticipation in the Santee community has been building leading up to Wednesday's groundbreaking. For peanut farmers in the tri-county, this means having a resource close to home. “We’re owned by...
1 dead, 1 arrested after deputies say argument leads to shooting in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff's Department (RCSD) say one person has died and a suspect has been arrested after an argument led to a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to RCSD, deputies responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of Hardwood Drive...
Vehicle hits 2 homes, building in Darlington County, highway patrol says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A vehicle crashed into two homes and one other building Monday morning in Darlington County, according to Cpl. David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 11 a.m. in the area of Birch Leaf Drive, Jones said. The vehicle reportedly hit the front porch of one […]
wach.com
Trooper: driver dead after early morning Orangeburg County crash
ORANGEBURG COUNTY (WACH) — A person is dead after an early morning crash in Orangeburg County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 5:55 a.m. on SC 389 near 96 Road. There were two cars involved. The driver of a 2012 Honda Accord was traveling...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
