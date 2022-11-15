Read full article on original website
Related
abcnews4.com
SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of Dimes reports
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Maternal health organizations and lawmakers across the Palmetto State are weighing in after a scathing report from the national organization, March of Dimes, showed South Carolina had failing grades when it comes to preterm birth rates this year. March of Dimes’ 2022 report card gave...
abcnews4.com
Gov. McMaster fights attempt to shutter SC's faith-based foster agencies
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a new filing, Governor Henry McMaster Friday called upon the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to protect the state’s right to partner with private faith-based foster care agencies that help place children in foster care in loving homes. The...
abcnews4.com
SCEA says its time legislators focus on educator shortage crisis
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Teachers ABC News 4 spoke with say morale is low in the Tri-County school districts. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement released its annual Educator Supply and Demand Report. "It's not allowing your students to get the education they deserve. Here in South...
abcnews4.com
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
abcnews4.com
Report shows 39% increase in SC teacher vacancy 2022-2023 school year
The SC Annual Educator Supply and Demand Reports provided data regarding the teacher shortage the state is facing. Of 72 of 73 public and two charter school districts, 39% reported an increase in teacher vacancy in the 2022-2023 school year. According to the report, 1 out of 7 teachers did...
abcnews4.com
Equipment Used by Sled has led to A Non-Profit Filing a Lawsuit
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some discreet equipment is causing concern for Drivers. “First this is a serious privacy threat, right now there is a sprawling network of surveillance cameras that blanket our state’s roads and highways," says Jace Woodrum who is the Executive Director of the ACLU of South Carolina.
abcnews4.com
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
abcnews4.com
Horry Co. woman loses everything in house fire, shares journey of starting over
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A family of four and their dog are without a home after a fire burned their house Monday morning. The fire happened on Alice Bud Lane and Peachtree Road in the Socastee area around 11 a.m. Renter Jessica Kraman said she was volunteering at...
abcnews4.com
Trident Tech extends free tuition for students through spring 2024
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is extending its tuition-free initiative another academic year, allowing South Carolina residents to attend college tuition-free through the spring semester of 2024. The free tuition applies to all of the college's 150 programs, including the transfer program, where a student attends for...
abcnews4.com
PHOTOS | US Capitol Christmas Tree arrives in DC for the holiday season
WASHINGTON (WJLA) — It's almost the most wonderful time of the year! The 2022 Capitol Christmas Tree arrived on Capitol Hill on Friday. Officials say this year’s tree, called Ruby, was harvested from the Pisgah National Forest in western North Carolina. The 78-foot Red Spruce will be displayed...
abcnews4.com
Hochul declares state of emergency ahead of western NY snowstorm
CHEEKOWAGA, N.Y. (WHAM) — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for 11 counties as she and other leaders briefed the public Thursday morning ahead of a lake-effect snowstorm that's expected to dump feet of snow on western parts of the state. The state of emergency...
abcnews4.com
Check your account! When will you get your tax rebate check in South Carolina?
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Many people woke up Friday morning with some extra cash. That's because tax rebates are now being issued to eligible South Carolina residents, the Department of Revenue says. The department said in a social media post that the rebates are being processed in zip code...
Comments / 0