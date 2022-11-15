ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC receives an F for preterm birth rates, March of Dimes reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Maternal health organizations and lawmakers across the Palmetto State are weighing in after a scathing report from the national organization, March of Dimes, showed South Carolina had failing grades when it comes to preterm birth rates this year. March of Dimes’ 2022 report card gave...
Gov. McMaster fights attempt to shutter SC's faith-based foster agencies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — In a new filing, Governor Henry McMaster Friday called upon the U.S. District Court for the District of South Carolina to protect the state’s right to partner with private faith-based foster care agencies that help place children in foster care in loving homes. The...
SCEA says its time legislators focus on educator shortage crisis

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Teachers ABC News 4 spoke with say morale is low in the Tri-County school districts. The Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement released its annual Educator Supply and Demand Report. "It's not allowing your students to get the education they deserve. Here in South...
South Carolinians sue to end unauthorized police surveillance program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A public service organization and a Greenville resident filed a lawsuit against the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) for its operation of a secretive surveillance program that automatically tracks and records the movements of all drivers on the state’s roads and highways.
Equipment Used by Sled has led to A Non-Profit Filing a Lawsuit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Some discreet equipment is causing concern for Drivers. “First this is a serious privacy threat, right now there is a sprawling network of surveillance cameras that blanket our state’s roads and highways," says Jace Woodrum who is the Executive Director of the ACLU of South Carolina.
Trident Tech extends free tuition for students through spring 2024

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is extending its tuition-free initiative another academic year, allowing South Carolina residents to attend college tuition-free through the spring semester of 2024. The free tuition applies to all of the college's 150 programs, including the transfer program, where a student attends for...
CHARLESTON, SC

