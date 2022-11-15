ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Midday Forecast: Cloudy and cold for today

By Andrew Samet
 5 days ago

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy and cold. Highs in the upper-40s to low-50s. Wind: N 10-15 mph, with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid-30s. Wind: N 10 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly cloudy early, with clouds decreasing into the afternoon. Highs in the low-50s. Wind: N 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Low: 31. High: 54. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 31. High: 53. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and chilly. Low: 34. High: 50. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny skies, with a few more clouds in Deep East Texas. Low: 34. High: 55. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 42. High: 54. Wind: SE 5 mph.

