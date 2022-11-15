ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort, SC

North Charleston police searching for woman missing since October

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Have you seen Shavona Green?. The 41-year-old woman was last seen in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Green was seen wearing a green shirt and gray sweatpants. Police say she is 4'11" and weighs approximately 112...
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
Skeletal remains found at Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve near Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Officials have discovered skeletal remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the remains were recovered on Monday in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner's Office. Officials said the cause and manner of death nor the sex or race of the person is known.
Elderly woman killed in crash with tree on Bell's Highway

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (Friday, 9:15am): Colleton County Fire Rescue officials identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Bell's Highway Thursday afternoon as an Allendale woman in her mid-80s. Witnesses reported seeing the woman's SUV swerve off of the road and strike two driveway culverts...
Man wanted for questioning for North Charleston armed robbery

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department issued a Wanted for Questioning for a man in connection to an armed robbery at the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 22. Anyone with information regarding the location of Justen Emil Logan,31, is to contact Detective Russ at (843)...
Construction underway at Dorchester Co. 17k sqft Emergency Operations & Dispatch center

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government's construction of a new Emergency Operations and Dispatch center facility is coming along nicely. ,The 17,000-square-foot building has the following features:. 45 positions on the EOC floor. 20 dispatch console positions. Sleeping quarters. Secure bay for command post. Commercial Kitchen. Press...
City of Charleston Unveils Plans for Future Hope Center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the City of Charleston unveiled future plans for the Hope Center at Oyster Roast. The ceremony was held from 3-5 p.m. and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing Chair Robert Clement.
Historic Charleston Foundation

We’re in the home stretch of the Historic Charleston Foundation's 75th year! To close out the year they have Illumination Charleston to celebrate with four esteemed speakers in the design and historic preservation worlds. Also this fall, HCF is celebrating in the most Lowcountry way with a Lowcountry Oyster...
Laffitte says he never meant to steal from clients, says Murdaugh set him up

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Lowcountry bank executive Russell Laffitte took the witness stand in his own defense Friday as his federal bank fraud trial reached the two-week mark. Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton, is accused of a decade-long bank fraud conspiracy in cahoots...
As rising seas flood Charleston's fairways, its municipal golf course leads in adapting

Alanna Elder (Climate Central) contributed data reporting. This story was produced through a collaboration between ABC News 4 and Climate Central. As the Charleston Municipal golf course's holes along the Stono River began flooding with high tides, Troy Miller, the course’s architect, could see something had to change. The turf was almost always wet enough to make for soggy swings, at best, and awash in seawater at worst.
