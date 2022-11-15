Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
abcnews4.com
North Charleston police searching for woman missing since October
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Have you seen Shavona Green?. The 41-year-old woman was last seen in October in the Chicora Cherokee neighborhood, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Green was seen wearing a green shirt and gray sweatpants. Police say she is 4'11" and weighs approximately 112...
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
abcnews4.com
Fatal crash on Clubhouse Road near US-17A: SCHP
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — SCHP responded to a fatal collision on Clubhouse Road near US 17, making this the third deadly crash in this area in the month of November. SCHP reported the incident happened around 3 a.m. on Saturday. A truck traveling west on Clubhouse Road veered off the road and struck a tree.
abcnews4.com
Skeletal remains found at Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve near Bluffton
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Officials have discovered skeletal remains in the Victoria Bluff Heritage Preserve. According to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, the remains were recovered on Monday in conjunction with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the Beaufort County Coroner's Office. Officials said the cause and manner of death nor the sex or race of the person is known.
abcnews4.com
Elderly woman killed in crash with tree on Bell's Highway
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (Friday, 9:15am): Colleton County Fire Rescue officials identified the driver killed in a single-vehicle crash on Bell's Highway Thursday afternoon as an Allendale woman in her mid-80s. Witnesses reported seeing the woman's SUV swerve off of the road and strike two driveway culverts...
abcnews4.com
Man wanted for questioning for North Charleston armed robbery
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The North Charleston Police Department issued a Wanted for Questioning for a man in connection to an armed robbery at the Red Roof Inn on Oct. 22. Anyone with information regarding the location of Justen Emil Logan,31, is to contact Detective Russ at (843)...
abcnews4.com
Construction underway at Dorchester Co. 17k sqft Emergency Operations & Dispatch center
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dorchester County Government's construction of a new Emergency Operations and Dispatch center facility is coming along nicely. ,The 17,000-square-foot building has the following features:. 45 positions on the EOC floor. 20 dispatch console positions. Sleeping quarters. Secure bay for command post. Commercial Kitchen. Press...
abcnews4.com
City of Goose Creek board to review plans for 300-unit apartment complex
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — A brand-new apartment complex could be in the works for Henry E Brown Jr. Boulevard in Goose Creek. The City of Goose Creek Architectural Review Board is scheduled to view plans for a 300-unit multifamily complex during its meeting on Monday. The community would...
abcnews4.com
Murdaugh defense team files alibi in connection to murders of wife and son
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Alex Murdaugh's attorneys filed an alibi on Thursday that details Murdaugh's whereabouts on the night of the murders of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul – the grisly crimes for which he has been charged by the State of South Carolina. According to...
abcnews4.com
Davis family invites public to candlelight vigil in memory of Lavel 'Tyler' Davis Jr.
RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — The Davis family has invited the public to honor the life of Lavel 'Tyler' Davis on Sunday, Nov. 20. The candlelight vigil will take place at 437 S. Railroad Avenue, in front of the old Vaughns store, at 6 p.m. The family shared this statement:
abcnews4.com
Traffic alert: intersection of Mary Ader Ave & Glenn McConnel Pkwy closed for construction
CHARLESTON COUNTY S.C. (WCIV) — Crews are closing the intersection of Mary Ader Avenue and Glenn McConnel Parkway today from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for road widening. Crews will also close one lane east and westbound to work on storm drain modifications.
abcnews4.com
City of Charleston Unveils Plans for Future Hope Center
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Earlier today, the City of Charleston unveiled future plans for the Hope Center at Oyster Roast. The ceremony was held from 3-5 p.m. and Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg was joined by Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie and Mayors’ Commission on Homelessness and Affordable Housing Chair Robert Clement.
abcnews4.com
10 Dorchester Paws senior pets in need of home in Adopt a Senior Pet Month
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, and Dorchester Paws is housing ten furry friends that desperately need a loving family to take them in. Dorchester Paws said senior pets have trouble adjusting to a sheltered environment. The seniors available for adoption are as follows:...
abcnews4.com
Historic Charleston Foundation
We’re in the home stretch of the Historic Charleston Foundation's 75th year! To close out the year they have Illumination Charleston to celebrate with four esteemed speakers in the design and historic preservation worlds. Also this fall, HCF is celebrating in the most Lowcountry way with a Lowcountry Oyster...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County School District to host virtual teacher hiring event Nov. 29
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County School District is looking for new teachers to join its roster. CCSD is hosting an external teacher hiring event over Zoom on Tuesday, Nov. 29 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. The district is searching for educators in all areas of certification. Those...
abcnews4.com
Laffitte says he never meant to steal from clients, says Murdaugh set him up
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Lowcountry bank executive Russell Laffitte took the witness stand in his own defense Friday as his federal bank fraud trial reached the two-week mark. Laffitte, the former CEO of Palmetto State Bank in Hampton, is accused of a decade-long bank fraud conspiracy in cahoots...
abcnews4.com
Charleston County School District to consider creating housing for teachers
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Finding housing is a challenge for many in the Lowcountry, and one that can be especially difficult with a teacher's salary. Charleston County School District hopes to build hundreds of rental units for teachers. It is something CCSD is considering in order to help recruit and retain teachers.
abcnews4.com
Russell Laffitte, alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator, takes stand in federal bank fraud trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Russell Laffitte, the former banker tied to schemes involving disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, took the witness stand in his own defense Friday as he stands trial on federal bank fraud charges. Laffitte is accused of a criminal conspiracy with Murdaugh in which they illegally took...
abcnews4.com
As rising seas flood Charleston's fairways, its municipal golf course leads in adapting
Alanna Elder (Climate Central) contributed data reporting. This story was produced through a collaboration between ABC News 4 and Climate Central. As the Charleston Municipal golf course's holes along the Stono River began flooding with high tides, Troy Miller, the course’s architect, could see something had to change. The turf was almost always wet enough to make for soggy swings, at best, and awash in seawater at worst.
abcnews4.com
SC has 2 of the most expensive cities to rent in US, relative to income: Survey
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Two cities in South Carolina show that residents in the area pay more than 30% of their income in rent. A team of analysts at MyEListing.com conducted a report and found that 2 metros in South Carolina rank within the top 50 most expensive places to pay rent:
Comments / 0