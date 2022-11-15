ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The List

Why Tiffany Trump's Wedding Color Scheme Has Twitter In A Tizzy

Tiffany Trump's wedding photos show the newlywed's lavish marriage celebration that took place on November 12, 2022. The daughter of the famous businessman turned former president Donald Trump married fellow businessman Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, at Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago Club, according to People. Tiffany's wedding plans had caught the public's eye long before she walked down the aisle, and it seemed that many parts of her happy day didn't go exactly as she and her family had hoped. With the late-season storm Hurricane Nicole threatening Tiffany's big weekend and the midterm election results surprising the Republican political powerhouse, the Trumps seemingly could not catch a break during Tiffany's romantic milestone.
PALM BEACH, FL
OK! Magazine

Fans Blast Tiffany Trump's Lavish Bridal Shower As The Outfits Were 'Pastel Terror'

Tiffany Trump held a lavish bridal shower in early November prior to her wedding to Michael Boulos. However, many fans weighed in on the affair, with some commenting on the floral outfits. One person compared Ivanka Trump's and Lara Trump's dress to twins in a scary movie. "The theme of Tiffany Trump's bridal shower was "pastel terror," they wrote, while another vented that Ivanka should have hosted the event in the first place. "Yesterday Tiffany Trump had a lavish bridal shower. Not hosted by her sister and not at Mar a Lago. Instead hosted by a wealthy friend. And still...
RadarOnline

'Hey, Young Man': Barack Obama Schools Rowdy Heckler Who Accuses Ex-Prez Of Aligning With Republicans

Barack Obama didn't back down, schooling a rowdy heckler who interrupted his speech at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident went down on Wednesday night when the former president began talking about the economy.Obama was discussing the midterm elections, insisting that Republicans are simply trying to reward the wealthy — a view that didn't sit well with one person in the crowd considering #44 and his wife, Michelle Obama, reached millionaire status after landing six-figure deals with Netflix and Crown Publishing after leaving office.Obama stated that the GOP wants "an economy that's very good for folks at...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Still Unsolved

Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial Killer

Clockwise from the top left: Carol Spinks, Darlenia Johnson, Brenda Faye Crockett, Diane Williams, Brenda Woodard, and Nenomoshia Yates(Washington Post Editorial Board) The Freeway Phantom was a moniker given to a serial killer who operated from April 1971 to October 1972. The Freeway Phantom was Washington D.C.’s first serial killer who murdered six young girls during his spree. What was a key commonality all of those girls had? They were black.
WASHINGTON, DC

