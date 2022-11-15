Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Abbott sends more migrants to the home of VP HarrisAsh JurbergTexas State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops final road match of season 3-1 to MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
The richest person in Potomac, MarylandLuay RahilPotomac, MD
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
The woman whose dance with the Obamas went viral dies at 113
The centenarian woman who danced excitedly with President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama during a 2016 White House visit, has died, her son announced.
Gizmodo
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
Melania Trump Skips Donald Trump's 'Wild' Mar-A-Lago Party As He Hints At 2024 Presidential Run
Donald Trump seemed to be living it up at a party he held at Mar-a-Lago on Halloween, which occurred on Monday, October 31 — but his wife, Melania Trump, was nowhere to be found. “The former president played DJ from his dinner table with his iPad,” a source revealed...
Oz Saw Trump Push 'Older Woman' Into Pool, Jimmy Kimmel Says: 'Disgusting'
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz once witnessed Donald Trump push an old woman into a pool, Jimmy Kimmel told his audience on Monday night. The host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! called the Senate hopeful a "total phony," explaining that he'd had dinner with Oz and his wife several years ago when Trump was campaigning for president. The Oz's purportedly told Kimmel about a party they'd once attended at Mar-a-Lago.
How the watermelon stereotype came to be weaponized against Black Americans
The harmful stereotype dates back to the 19th century when freed Black Americans became merchants and sold the fruit for profit.
Pence says that Melania told Trump 'to be more like Mike' following the president's chaotic performance in the first 2020 presidential debate
Mike Pence says Melania Trump told Donald Trump that the president should be more like his VP. Pence says the comment came after his 2020 vice presidential debate performance. "'Melania says I gotta be more like Mike,'" Pence says Trump told him, following the president's disastrous first debate. Former Vice...
Why Tiffany Trump's Wedding Color Scheme Has Twitter In A Tizzy
Tiffany Trump's wedding photos show the newlywed's lavish marriage celebration that took place on November 12, 2022. The daughter of the famous businessman turned former president Donald Trump married fellow businessman Michael Boulos in Palm Beach, Florida, at Trump's infamous Mar-a-Lago Club, according to People. Tiffany's wedding plans had caught the public's eye long before she walked down the aisle, and it seemed that many parts of her happy day didn't go exactly as she and her family had hoped. With the late-season storm Hurricane Nicole threatening Tiffany's big weekend and the midterm election results surprising the Republican political powerhouse, the Trumps seemingly could not catch a break during Tiffany's romantic milestone.
Trump Comes Right Out And Says It: ‘Some Of Us Have Horrible Children’
Donald Trump made a comment Thursday night that some of his critics think may have hit way too close to home. At a rally in Iowa, Trump bragged about changes to the estate tax passed into law during his presidency that allowed the wealthy to leave more money to their kids ― or as the former president put it, the kids they like.
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Fans Blast Tiffany Trump's Lavish Bridal Shower As The Outfits Were 'Pastel Terror'
Tiffany Trump held a lavish bridal shower in early November prior to her wedding to Michael Boulos. However, many fans weighed in on the affair, with some commenting on the floral outfits. One person compared Ivanka Trump's and Lara Trump's dress to twins in a scary movie. "The theme of Tiffany Trump's bridal shower was "pastel terror," they wrote, while another vented that Ivanka should have hosted the event in the first place. "Yesterday Tiffany Trump had a lavish bridal shower. Not hosted by her sister and not at Mar a Lago. Instead hosted by a wealthy friend. And still...
'Hey, Young Man': Barack Obama Schools Rowdy Heckler Who Accuses Ex-Prez Of Aligning With Republicans
Barack Obama didn't back down, schooling a rowdy heckler who interrupted his speech at a rally in Phoenix, Arizona, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident went down on Wednesday night when the former president began talking about the economy.Obama was discussing the midterm elections, insisting that Republicans are simply trying to reward the wealthy — a view that didn't sit well with one person in the crowd considering #44 and his wife, Michelle Obama, reached millionaire status after landing six-figure deals with Netflix and Crown Publishing after leaving office.Obama stated that the GOP wants "an economy that's very good for folks at...
Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial Killer
Clockwise from the top left: Carol Spinks, Darlenia Johnson, Brenda Faye Crockett, Diane Williams, Brenda Woodard, and Nenomoshia Yates(Washington Post Editorial Board) The Freeway Phantom was a moniker given to a serial killer who operated from April 1971 to October 1972. The Freeway Phantom was Washington D.C.’s first serial killer who murdered six young girls during his spree. What was a key commonality all of those girls had? They were black.
Donald Trump may have had a bad week with US voters, but Republicans in Israel still love the former president
Insider met with Republicans Overseas in Israel to discuss Donald Trump's popularity in the country. In Petah Tikva, there's a rotary dedicated to the former president. It's called "Trump Square." In a Truth Social post last month, Trump wrote he could "easily" be the country's prime minister. In the US,...
Michelle Obama on Donald Trump's 2016 win: 'It shook me profoundly'
Michelle Obama addressed in a new book the deep hurt and disappointment she felt when Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential election.
