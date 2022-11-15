ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

Henrico Police investigate homicide after man found dead on Williamsburg Road near Sandston

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 5 days ago

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the county.

Police said officers responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4:40 a.m. for a firearm violation. Once at the scene, officers found one man unresponsive.

Henrico police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a man dead on Williamsburg Road in Henrico early Monday morning, Nov. 15 (Photo: Kenneth Stanley)

Henrico Police said lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. Henrico Police Criminal Investigative Section personnel are investigating, and police say there is no immediate threat to the public.

Richmond catalytic converter marking event draws dozens trying to deter rise in thefts

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

