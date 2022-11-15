Henrico Police investigate homicide after man found dead on Williamsburg Road near Sandston
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico County Police Division is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in the county.
Police said officers responded to the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4:40 a.m. for a firearm violation. Once at the scene, officers found one man unresponsive.
Henrico Police said lifesaving efforts were made but were unsuccessful. Henrico Police Criminal Investigative Section personnel are investigating, and police say there is no immediate threat to the public.Richmond catalytic converter marking event draws dozens trying to deter rise in thefts
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
