Read full article on original website
Related
hubcityradio.com
Rapid City man shot dead by Rapid City police officer
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KBHB) – A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police Don...
KEVN
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City man was shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. At a morning news conference, Hedrick said...
kotatv.com
Holiday art market is back
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The art market is an annual event that was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. But, after a two-year hiatus, it’s back with 19 artists showing off their work. “We had a great response, a large group of people applied to be vendors. We filled...
kotatv.com
Rapid City church hands out free meals before Thanksgiving
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not everyone has the means to cook a Thanksgiving meal or a family to celebrate with, but Valley Community Church in Rapid City wants to change that. ”We’re doing a drive-thru dinner, this is our third year of doing this. It’s a free dinner, everyone is welcome to it, first come, first serve. We’ve done just about 200 meals an hour this year, this is a record for us,” said Bill Resterer, with the outreach program for Valley Community Church.
kotatv.com
A dozen new firefighters joined the Rapid City Fire Department.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Throughout the 12-week training process, the recruits spent five days out of the week doing academic work and hands-on training to prepare for graduation to become full-fledged firefighters. The fireman built some essential skills they will carry throughout their journey as official department members. “It’s...
kotatv.com
More snow on the way
Rapid City woman in grief after her cat was shot with a pellet gun. Domino, Cara Torpey’s cat was shot with a pellet gun and killed around 11:30 a.m. Friday morning at the South Creek Village apartments. Club for boys christmas tree. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:00 PM...
newscenter1.tv
35 photos of snowfall in downtown Rapid City and people trying to fight the cold
RAPID CITY, S.D. – People braced against the cold and snow with coats, hoods and some hot drinks Tuesday. People walked to shops or their cars while others worked, like shoveling Main Street Square’s ice rink. Downtown Rapid City ended up getting 7.2 inches of snow fall Tuesday.
KEVN
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man draws a 15-year suspended sentence for shooting at two men who stole a donation jar from his gun store. Adam Max was earlier convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Max, an Army veteran, will also serve 10 years on probation and perform 500 hours of community service. He could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the shooting.
kotatv.com
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
kotatv.com
The ovens are running hot again this year for the annual KOTA Care and Share Food Drive
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Church Response is an organization in Rapid City that needs your help again this season. The KOTA Care and Share Food Drive is hosting our annual Bagel in the Street tomorrow (Friday) from 6:30 to 9 a.m. We will be located in front of the...
kotatv.com
Sheriff’s office gives students a Christmas they’ll never forget
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office is hosting the third annual Shopping with a Sheriff Christmas event at Douglas High School. Next month law enforcement officers, students, and volunteers will take a bus from Douglas High School into Rapid City to shop for presents for students and families.
KEVN
More snow the next few days
Rapid City business leaders meet to discuss the community’s future as a tourist destination. One area of focus discussed at the workshop is the concept of ‘regenerative tourism.’. Nearly once a week, a first responder is killed while responding to a crash. Updated: 19 hours ago. When driving...
kotatv.com
Centennial celebration for the Pennington County Courthouse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The sound of music filled the air at the Pennington County Courthouse as the Courthouse Centennial Committee celebrated the 100th anniversary of the Pennington County courthouse being built in Rapid City. The building according to Seventh Judicial Circuit Judge Jane Wipf Pfeifle, the building’s history...
KEVN
Suspected car burglar caught with loaded rifle
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Sioux Falls man is arrested in Rapid City for possession of a firearm after police chased a group of people who were checking car door handles in the area of Talent Street and Elm Avenue last Thursday. Nathaniel Hernandez, 21, is charged with possession...
kotatv.com
Top cowboys shine at Broncs in the Black Hills
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rodeo fans in Rapid City were treated to a Saturday night special as the third annual Broncs in the Black Hills brought world-ranked riders and buckin’ broncs featured in the NFR. Ben Burns has highlights from some of the night’s top riders.
kotatv.com
SD Mines celebrates 33rd annual ‘Diwali Night’ to unite all cultures
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Diwali is a tradition in Eastern religions that celebrates the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.”. South Dakota Mines has been celebrating the holiday on its campus for 33 years. Members of the community came together Saturday night in the Surbeck...
newscenter1.tv
‘Tis the season to experience the Holiday Express at the 1880 Train
HILL CITY, S.D. – With the holidays approaching, companies and organization will start celebrating with events, like the 1880 Train. This time of year, it turns into the Holiday Express for a one hour round trip from Hill City to the North Pole. There’s a special story told on...
kotatv.com
Getting warmer over the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Not as cold for Saturday with temperatures in the 30s for many. Plenty of sunshine is expected. We will be mostly sunny for Sunday and temperatures will continue to rise. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s to finish up the weekend. Next week...
newscenter1.tv
The Main Street Square Ice Rink is open for the season! Here are 5 things you should know
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The ice rink at Main Street Square in Rapid City is officially open, here’s what you should know:. The rink is open from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and noon to 8:00 p.m. Friday through Sunday. It’s closed on Mondays.
KEVN
Much nicer for next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will still be cold tonight, but not as bad as last night. Lows across the area will mostly be in the teens. Highs tomorrow will also be better with most of our area peaking in the 30s. Sunday we’ll continue to warm up with a lot of the area expected to reach the 40s and possibly lower 50s. As a whole, next week is going to be much better with sunny skies and highs in the 40s.
Comments / 0