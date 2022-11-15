Read full article on original website
NCAA Champion Turned Comedian Laura Sogar talks Swimming and Stand Up
After retiring from swimming in 2016, NCAA champion Sogar pursued improv, which ultimately turned into a career in stand-up comedy Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. We sat down with Laura Sogar, 2012 SC World Championships medalist and 2013 NCAA Champion in the 200 breast. Sogar takes us through...
SwimSwam Pulse: 41.8% Pick Dylan Carter As Biggest Surprise Performer of FINA World Cup
Carter was absolutely on fire at the World Cup, going undefeated in three ultra-competitive events: the men's 50 free, 50 back and 50 fly. Archive photo via Mine Kasapoglu. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Jordan Crooks Shows Off Range, Drops New Meet Records In 100 Fly & 100 Back
SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) Full Day 2 Prelims Results (PDF) Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks set the pool on fire on Thursday, swimming a sizzling time of 18.27 in the men’s 50 freestyle to move into a tie for the second-fastest performer of all-time.
Gretchen Walsh Becomes 4th Woman to Crack 50 Seconds in 100 Fly & 100 Back
SCY (25 yards) Start Times: Prelims – 10 am / Finals – 6 pm (ET) Dual Meet Scoring (9-4-3-2-1) University of Virginia sophomore Gretchen Walsh swam a lifetime best in the 100 fly on Friday at the Tennessee Invite, joining the sub-50 club in the prelims (49.89) before scratching the final.
Kaii Winkler Breaks Caeleb Dressel’s 200 FR FHSAA Record, Then Sets 100 FR NAG Mark
SCY (25 yards) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 FHSAA Swimming & Diving Championship-1A”. Kaii Winkler had quite a day at the Florida 1A High School Championships on Friday. The homeschooled 16-year-old began the finals session by throwing down an impressive 18.98 freestyle anchor split in the boys 200-yard medley relay. Then about 10 minutes later, Winkler won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:34.18, breaking Caeleb Dressel‘s Florida high school record of 1:34.69 from nine years ago. He shaved over a second off his previous best 1:35.41 from March.
Queens Men & Women Kick Off Fall Frenzy With Strong Performances
SCY (25 yards) CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Queens University of Charlotte men’s and women’s swimming teams completed the first day of the Kellianne Nagy Fall Frenzy being held at the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center this evening after turning in a number of strong performances. Following tonight’s events,...
Le Clos Takes 200 Fly Gold On Night 1 Of German SC Championships
SCM (25m) Day one of the 2022 German Short Course Championships saw South Africa’s Chad Le Clos score his first victory. 30-year-old Le Clos, who trains in Germany now under Dirk Lange, produced a winning time of 1:51.01 in the men’s ‘200m butterfly. That grabbed the gold by more than 3 seconds, with the highest placing German represented by Ramon Klenz who snagged silver in 1:54.65.
Milak Wrangles Up 200 Free Victory On Night 3 Of Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) The penultimate day of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships wrapped up from Kaposvár with Kristof Milak making waves in another event. The 22-year-old topped the men’s 200m freestyle race, producing a time of 1:43.54 to beat the domestic field. Opening in 51.06 and closing in...
Chad le Clos Wins 2 Events in First 2 Days of German Championships
Chad le Clos is swimming in his first domestic meet since joining coach Dirk Lange in Frankfurt, while 13-year old Alina Baievych won her first German title. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2022 German Short Course Swmming Championships. November 17-20, 2022. Wuppertal, Germany. 25 meters (short course meters),...
Wiffen Scores 800 Free Irish Record En Route To BUCS Title
SCM (25m) Irishman Daniel Wiffen fired off a new national record in the men’s 800m freestyle while competing on Sheffield’s first full day of action. Racing at the British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Short Course Championships, Wiffen produced a winning time of 7:39.03. That beat the field by over 5 seconds en route to grabbing the gold for Loughborough University.
Hubert Kos Clocks 52.82 100 IM For First Hungarian National Record
SCM (25m) While competing on day two of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships, Hubert Kos fired off a new national record in the men’s 100m IM. Kos got to the wall in a new lifetime best of 52.82 to take the gold, beating out runner-up Adam Telegdy by more than one second. Telegdy settled for silver tonight in 53.88 while Gabor Zambori rounded out the top 3 in a mark of 54.11.
Rasovszky Scores Hungarian Record In 800 Freestyle
SCM (25m) Racing on the final day of competition at these Hungarian Short Course Championships, Kristof Rasovszky posted a new national record in the men’s 800m freestyle. Rasovszky put up a time of 7:39.21 to get to the wall first, beating out runner-up David Betlehem in the close race. Betlehem settled for silver in 7:39.54 while Zalan Sarkany rounded out the top 3 in a mark of 7:43.06.
Milak Grabs Second Gold In As Many Days At Hungarian SC Championships
SCM (25m) Day two of the 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships brought the heat, with Kristof Milak, Hubert Kos and more taking to the Csík Ferenc Competition Stadium pool. We reported on 19-year-old Kos’ new national record in the men’s 100m IM, where the Bob Bowman-trained teen put up...
Kristof Milak Logs 49.56 Personal Best In SCM 100 Butterfly
SCM (25m) The 2022 Hungarian Short Course Championships wrapped up from Kaposvar tonight but not before Kristof Milak wrangled up another gold. Competing in the men’s 100m butterfly this evening, 22-year-old Milak posted a winning effort of 49.56. That represented the only sub-50 second of the field, with Szebasztian Szabo getting to the wall in 50.21 for silver while Richard Marton rounded out the top 3 in 51.13.
Ian Thorpe on FINA’s Transgender Ban: “They’ve Actually Got It Wrong”
Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe spoke out against FINA’s decision to ban transgender women from elite female competitions in a recent interview. Archive photo via Adidas. Australian swimming legend Ian Thorpe spoke out against FINA’s decision to ban transgender women from elite female competitions in a recent interview with...
New Name, New Thrills: LEN Women’s Champions League Qualification Preview
With three Spanish, Hungarian and Greek teams in the mix, plus two Italians and Dutch sides, the opening round shall already be packed with action. Archive photo via © A. Kovacs/Deepbluemedia/Insidefoto. Courtesy: LEN. The women’s top club event, running under the name of Champions League from this season, kicks...
