The Most Unusual Christmas Shopping Season In Sioux Falls History
It seems you see it earlier and earlier every year. Christmas displays in the stores used to appear sometime shortly after Thanksgiving, right? Then it was shortly before Thanksgiving. Then it seemed like the 'Santa stuff' would show up not long after Halloween. And then, egads! We'd see Christmasy things before the trick-or-treaters had even come around. Heck, it probably won't be long before Christmas sales will be displayed next to the 4th of July firecrackers.
Where Are Sioux Falls’ Best Sledding Hills?
A couple of years ago I came across an article in one of my favorite publications, about favorite sledding hills in our state. Published in Yankton, Bernie Hunhoff's South Dakota Magazine covers all things in all places across the state. They had great sledding hill suggestions from corner-to-corner South Dakota-wise...
Gobble ‘Til You Wobble! Here Is a List of Restaurants Serving Thanksgiving Dinner in Sioux Falls
Which Sioux Falls Area Restaurants Will Be Serving Thanksgiving Dinner. Thanksgiving brings families together. Why waste time in the kitchen cooking and doing dishes when you can be enjoying conversation before and after dinner?. Several Sioux Falls restaurants will be serving brunch/dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Don't see your favorite on...
A Sioux Falls Favorite Eatery Closes and Goes Back on the Road
Almost three years ago Watecha Bowl was born during a pandemic and owner Lawrence West began introducing and serving delicious Native American Cuisine to the Sioux Empire- -from his food truck. The popularity of the traditional Indian fry bread and tacos, Frybread cheese curds, frybread fingers, bowls, burgers, and more,...
Disney On Ice to Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls
Disney on Ice has turned into a Holiday Tradition for many families here in Sioux Falls. The grace and beauty of figure skating interweaved with wholesome family entertainment have proven to be a popular event for families to attend. Moms, Dads, Grandpas, and Grandmas and Aunts and Uncles enjoy the show.
Can Sioux Falls Start Naming Snow Plows?
Although we're still a few weeks out from the official start of winter we've already seen some snow and ice on the streets of Sioux Falls. The city snow plows are being readied and piles of salt and sand are waiting to be spread on the roads. For 13 years,...
A South Dakota Old Fashioned Christmas Worship Service Dec. 3rd
The Holiday Season is busy. There are presents to buy, invitations to be sent, gatherings to attend, family matters, and a whole lot more. It's go, go, go! But perhaps before everything kicks into high gear, you'd like something a little... old-fashioned. Well, make plans now to attend the 9th...
South Dakotans Should Hang up Their Snow Shovel at This Age
As South Dakotans, there are certain things we've come to expect. For example, you can plan on being excessively hot and uncomfortable during the sweltering summer months of June through August, and unbearably cold during the bone-chilling winter months of December through February in this state. As a South Dakotan,...
Hey Sioux Falls, Here’s a Few Tips to Fend off Dreaded Porch Pirates
Tis' the season to be jolly, and it's also the season to start worrying about porch pirates making a visit to your neighborhood. Do you get a little paranoid that a porch pirate will do their Christmas shopping off your doorstep this time of year?. It's understandable. Because it happens...
Worst Intersections in Sioux Falls
As far as traffic jams go, Sioux Falls does pretty well. We tend to have well-planned traffic flows and regular updates to the roads. That's not to say that everything is perfect. There are some intersections in Sioux Falls the smart diver tries to avoid at all costs. Intersections where the traffic is so heavy it's easy to forget that we live here and not in Omaha.
Jingle All the Way, the Annual Sioux Falls Jingle Bell Run Is Coming Up
Just because the temperatures here in the Sioux Empire have taken an about-face and are now starting to resemble the deep freeze of winter, doesn't mean all of our outdoor activities have come to a screeching halt. One of the area's most anticipated outdoor running events is right around the...
Canadian Visitors Causing Problems at Sioux Falls Airport
We've all heard stories and seen pictures of the destruction that birds can cause when they fly into airplanes. And the bigger the bird, the worse the outcome. Sioux Falls Animal Control and the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks are going proactive to scare migrating Canadian Geese away from areas that might be in the traffic lanes of airplanes.
Alexis’ WAX CATASTROPHE – What’s On Your Mind? Brooke and Jeffrey
Brooke ruined her new car, Jose's apartment is a waxy mess, Alexis impulsively bought an ugly couch, and Jeffrey has a reputation to uphold with his dentist! It's time to go around the room and share What's On Our Minds!. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning...
Sanford Health Again Plans Merger with Minneapolis Health System
Pigeon 605 and Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan is reporting that once again Sanford Health intends to merge with Fairview Health Services based in Minneapolis. The two systems signed a nonbinding letter of intent to combine and create a system with more than $13.5 billion in annual revenue, ranking it among the nation’s largest nonprofit health systems. - Sioux Falls Business with Jodi Schwan.
