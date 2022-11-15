Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police. Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.
KSAT 12
Man in critical condition after being shot on Northwest Side, San Antonio police says
SAN ANTONIO – One man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was shot on the city’s Northwest Side, said San Antonio police. At 5:47 a.m. Sunday, SAPD officers responded to a shooting in progress in the 6500 block of Babcock Road. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
1 critically injured, suspect arrested, 4 detained after shooting at South Park Mall food court, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting at the food court at South Park Mall left one person critically injured, a suspect in custody and four others detained for questioning, according to San Antonio police. Officers were called just after 2 p.m. Friday to the mall, located in the 2300 block...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who fatally shot woman riding in SUV after leaving East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspect who gunned down a woman riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight on Sept. 26 outside the Tropicana Bar along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
KSAT 12
Driver killed after crashing into back of 18-wheeler on IH-35, San Antonio Police say
SAN ANTONIO – Saturday 8 a.m. Update:. One man is dead after crashing into the back of an 18-wheeler on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. Around 6:45 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to the crash in the 8700 block of IH-35, said SAPD. Police said a...
foxsanantonio.com
Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
Crime Stoppers offering cash reward that leads to arrest of murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are asking for the public's help in finding the person responsible for killing a man on November 12. Officials say Cornelius Brown, 48, was sitting in his front yard at his home in the 4800 block of Castle Guard when someone shot him and his neighbor multiple times.
news4sanantonio.com
Teen indicted for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy
San Antonio – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a San Antonio teenager with the murder of a 15-year-old boy. 17-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with the May fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ethan Soto. Police say Rivas was angry with Soto over stolen THC Cartridges worth less than...
KSAT 12
Woman grazed in the head after person opens fire at North Side home with infant inside
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was injured Thursday night after someone fired into a North Side home containing an infant and two other adults, according to San Antonio police. Police said the woman was grazed in the head by a bullet just before 7 p.m. in the 2000 block of Vista Arroyo.
news4sanantonio.com
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
news4sanantonio.com
Fire crews battle South Side blaze for several hours
Bexar County Fire Department crews battled a blaze in South Bexar County early Saturday morning. Around 2:23 a.m. Bexar county firefighters were called out to the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio business off Pleasanton Rd., near Duke Rd., where flames could be seen shooting out of a building. Because of...
news4sanantonio.com
Police need your help looking for two teens who are considered armed and dangerous
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help to find two 18-year-old suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say both 18-year-old Erik Inchaurregui and 18-year-old Ayden Valdez of New Braunfels have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that happened back on October 25th. An adult male suspect and a juvenile suspect have already been arrested in the case, but police are still looking for the two teens.
KSAT 12
Teen shot in leg while walking through gate of apartment complex, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 14-year-old boy was taken to an area hospital after he was shot outside an apartment complex on the city’s Southeast Side early Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at the Reserves at Pecan Valley Apartments in the...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for gunman in fatal shooting of 18-year-old on Northwest Side
San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are searching for the person who fatally shot an 18-year-old two years ago on the Northwest Side. Jaylan Alexander Richardson was killed at 4 a.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, near Interstate 10 and UTSA Boulevard. Police said the gunman, or gunmen, were in a...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for suspect in robbery on Southwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is seeking help from the public in identifying a man wanted in a robbery on the city’s Southwest Side. According to police, a man entered a store on Nov. 10 at 5402 W Military Drive with a small black handgun, threatened the clerk, and demanded cash, lottery tickets, and vape pens.
Teen facing murder charges in deadly shooting case from May
SAN ANTONIO — A teenaged boy has been charged with murder in connection to a shooting that took place back in May. Victor Rivas, 17, has been formally indicted and charged with the murder of Ethan Soto. On May 16, officers responded to a shooting off the 2100 block...
KSAT 12
Six arrested after deputies rescue 11 migrants being held at West Side home, Sheriff Salazar says
Six men were arrested on a slew of charges after deputies found 11 migrants being held at a residence on the West Side earlier this month, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Deputies were called on Nov. 4 to a residence in the 3000 block of Perez Street after...
KSAT 12
Investigators searching for cause of fire in vacant apartment that also damaged neighbors’ homes
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A Northwest Side apartment that was supposed to be vacant suddenly had fire moving into and through it late Thursday night. The fire broke out after 10 p.m. inside one unit of the AmberHill apartments, then quickly spread into the building’s attic. Once there,...
San Antonio man sentenced to 60 years in prison for deadly drunk driving crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — A San Antonio man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for a drunk driving crash that left one person dead, according to the Midland County District Attorney’s Office. Armando Gonzales, Jr., 28, was charged with felony murder. The evidence presented in the...
