San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

Multiple people in custody after shots fired in garage near downtown, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – Several people are detained after shots were heard coming from a garage near downtown, according to San Antonio police. Just after 12 p.m. Saturday, officers were responding to a call for shots fired at E. Maple St. and Ogden St. when they heard multiple gunshots coming from the 1200 block of McCullough -- one block west of the original call.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek information in murder of 48-year-old man

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are asking the public for information to identify and locate a suspect(s) accused of killing a 48-year-old man this month. On November 12, Cornelius Brown was sitting in his front yard alongside his neighbors in the 4800 block of Castle...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Man hospitalized after being shot by stepson at East Side home

SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after being shot by his stepson. The shooting happened just after 11:30 p.m. Thursday at a home off Center Street near North Palmetto on the East Side. Police said the stepson saw his mom being beat up by the stepfather. After...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Teen indicted for fatally shooting 15-year-old boy

San Antonio – A Bexar County grand jury has indicted a San Antonio teenager with the murder of a 15-year-old boy. 17-year-old Victor Rivas is charged with the May fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ethan Soto. Police say Rivas was angry with Soto over stolen THC Cartridges worth less than...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Driver killed in major accident on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Fire crews battle South Side blaze for several hours

Bexar County Fire Department crews battled a blaze in South Bexar County early Saturday morning. Around 2:23 a.m. Bexar county firefighters were called out to the Superior Silica Sands San Antonio business off Pleasanton Rd., near Duke Rd., where flames could be seen shooting out of a building. Because of...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Police need your help looking for two teens who are considered armed and dangerous

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for your help to find two 18-year-old suspects who they say should be considered armed and dangerous. Police say both 18-year-old Erik Inchaurregui and 18-year-old Ayden Valdez of New Braunfels have active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting that happened back on October 25th. An adult male suspect and a juvenile suspect have already been arrested in the case, but police are still looking for the two teens.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

