Read full article on original website
Related
crypto-economy.com
Genesis Block Will Cease Trading Operations Because of FTX Scandal
In the aftermath of the FTX fallout, Hong Kong’s leading crypto retail operator, Genesis Block, has announced it will cease trading as a result. In an email sent by the company’s compliance department, which was viewed by Reuters as being sent to customers, Genesis Block, which operated one of Asia’s biggest bitcoin ATM networks at one point, announced that its trading platform would be closing down on Dec. 10.
crypto-economy.com
Nansen Links FTX Fall Out To Terra’s Crash
In its latest blog post, a blockchain analytics firm, Nansen has jotted down the key reasons behind the fall of the crypto exchange, FTX. It says that FTX and Alameda Research were always connected to each other. However, FTX’s involvement in Alameda and its measures to support the platform started to become a problem with Terra crashing earlier this year.
crypto-economy.com
Genesis Global Capital Sought Emergency Loan of $1 Billion: Report
Genesis Global Capital, the lending arm of crypto investment bank Genesis Global Trading, was reportedly seeking an “emergency loan” from investors, before the company halted withdrawals earlier this week. The fallout from the FTX collapse is rippling across the entire crypto world. Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) along...
crypto-economy.com
Chiliz Token Up 7% Despite Market Gloom
Despite crypto market downturn, Chiliz (CHZ) has rallied witnessing an uptick of more than 9 per cent in the last 7 days. The unexpected surge could be attributed to the FIFA World Cup which is slated to start on November 20. CHZ, the native token of Chiliz, a global blockchain...
crypto-economy.com
Stellar (XLM) Price Prediction 2023-2025-2030
As a Stellar buyer yourself, you probably want to know where the Stellar price may go in the future if you are looking for a Stellar market forecast, price analysis, or price prediction. For the purpose of predicting future price movements, we use a wide range of sources to make...
crypto-economy.com
Kusama (KSM) Price Prediction from 2022 to 2025 – Is Kusama Better Than Polkadot?
There are a few things you should know before making a decision to invest in Kusama, including the Kusama Price Prediction and the KSM Coin Potential. As with all of our price forecasts, we base our predictions on the opinions and analysis of the experts. In this article, we will attempt to analyze Kusama Coin’s long-term potential in order to decipher if it has any future.
Comments / 0