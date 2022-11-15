Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scouting Maine’s top greenhouse gas emitters by satellite
The Dragon cement plant in Thomaston is one of the largest greenhouse gas emitters in the state, according to satellite data. Photo courtesy Dragon Products. Editor’s Note: The following story first appeared in The Maine Monitor’s free environmental newsletter, Climate Monitor, that is delivered to inboxes for every Friday morning. Sign up for the free newsletter to get important environmental news by registering at this link.
ecowatch.com
Construction Begins on Maine’s Largest Solar Project
Maine is about to get its largest solar farm, which will help the state meet its climate goals of getting 80 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, reported Bangor Daily News. The project is also projected to avoid carbon dioxide emissions that are the equivalent of removing about 30,000 cars from the road each year.
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, Maine
It’s a shame, but some places can’t cook a great steak. I think that’s why they created steakhouses to do it so often; it’s an art! Still, there are only a few excellent steakhouses.
It’s Official! Front & Main Streets In Waterville Are Now “2-Way”
If you have spent any time in downtown Waterville in the last year, you have no doubt noticed the considerable amount of construction on Main Street and Front Street. At one point, Main Street was so torn up that it resembled some kind of post apocalyptic wasteland. Last month, just...
River Of Trees Returns To Downtown Augusta Thanksgiving Weekend
A much loved Christmas tradition, which started in Waterville, is now happening all over Central Maine. We're talking about Christmas Tree raffles. A local business or individual sponsors a Christmas Tree. They will decorate the tree and pile up presents under the tree. In most cases, these trees have a theme. So, if it was a hardware store, you might find tools, duct tape, a generator (yes, we've seen it), and more. The tree of a local brewery could have gift certificates, six packs, and pint glasses.
Don’t Miss the CP Holiday Train in Maine and 3 Live Concerts
Canadian Pacific will bring its colorful Holiday Train and live performances to Maine just before Thanksgiving. I had never heard of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train until a video popped up on my Facebook feed. I thought it looked pretty but then got really excited when I realized it will be coming to Maine. Just before Thanksgiving, you can watch this festive train roll into a community near you. And it's more than just a train. There are live performances, that are free, but also aim to raise donations for local food pantries.
foxbangor.com
Foster-based Maine dog rescue looks to incorporate Bangor in pet food pantry
STATEWIDE — A rescue that helps dogs and dog owners all over the state of Maine is looking for a boost in donations, as they encounter more and more pet owners struggling to afford to keep their animals. Britt Bolnick is the director of Pittie Posse Rescue. They are...
wabi.tv
Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club presents 45th Annual Railroad Show in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - The local community and model train enthusiasts gathered in Brewer the usual Saturday before Thanksgiving to commemorate the 45th Annual Railroad Show, hosted by the Eastern Maine Model Railroad Club. From what started in a club member’s basement in Old Town/Orono decades ago has grown into...
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
690 Acre Three Corners Solar Project Gets Financing When Finished Will Be the Largest Solar Facility in Maine
The Boston-based renewable energy company Longroad Energy has just received its financing and approval to start the construction of what will be Maine's largest solar facility when finished in 2024. The $200 million solar project will be located in Kennebec County, in the towns of Benton, Clinton, and Unity Township. The project has been in progress for five years and is expected to be finished by 2024. The Three Corners Solar Project is expected to operate for 20 years.
nationalfisherman.com
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
Take The Ultimate Family Photo Inside This Huge Maine Snow Globe
No matter where you live, the Holidays are a magical time. However, here in New England, these seem even more magic! A chill in the air, freshly fallen snow on pine trees, kids sledding down a hill... you get the idea!. One of the most Christmas-y places in the State...
wabi.tv
Two people have been indicted for Wilton Big Apple robbery
WILTON, Maine (WABI) - Two of the three people involved in the Big Apple robbery in Wilton back in June have been indicted. Logan Welch, 26, of Wilton was indicted on charges of robbery, operating under the influence, theft, operating after suspension and violation of conditions of release. Journey Williams,...
The Majority of Mainers Didn’t Realize This is The Smallest County
Have you ever thought how many people live in your city, state, or county? It seems to me that we always love to read articles about the size of our communities. I have always wondered what county in Maine is the very smallest. Portland, one of the liveliest cities in...
Get Ready For The Grand Opening of This New Augusta Restaurant
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for...
Maine 15-Year-Old Has Been Found Dead at The YMCA
According to an article published by WGME News 13, a 15-year-old has been found deceased at the YMCA of Auburn Lewiston. The news station reports that the teen was found deceased on Friday of last week. Police say they responded to the scene to find the child unresponsive. WGME is...
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
Maine House Democrats nominate Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross for House Speaker
AUGUSTA, Maine — History was made Thursday in Augusta as House Democrats nominated Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross, D-Portland, to serve as the next Speaker of the House. Talbot Ross is poised to become the first Black woman to serve in this role in Maine. "I am not the only...
wabi.tv
RCV tabulation delayed after corrupt memory sticks
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The ranked choice voting tabulation to decide the winner in Maine’s second congressional district has been postponed to Wednesday. Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced a little after 6 p.m. that the two memory sticks which had recorded more than 17,000 ballots from Bangor, Hampden and Anson were corrupt.
penbaypilot.com
Go a Little Nuts in Downtown Camden
As you prepare for Thanksgiving, be sure to pick up some nuts from the Camden Rotary Club’s sales table in downtown Camden on Saturday, November 19, and Wednesday, November 23. What could be finer than presenting a bag of scrumptious holiday nuts to whoever’s cooking dinner for you on the big day? Nuts are also available at the Penobscot Bay Y, Camden National Bank (Downtown Camden, Camden Square, Rockland, and Union), TD Bank (Camden), and First National Bank (Downtown Camden). All sales will benefit local nonprofit organizations.
